Make it eight wins in a row for the College of Southern Idaho softball team.

Markessa Jensen hit a run-scoring single to break a 5-5 tie in the first game and Rachael Brown doubled, homered and had five RBIs in the second game as the Golden Eagles finished off a four-game weekend sweep against Snow College on Saturday in Ephraim, Utah.

Brooke Merrill saved both games for CSI, which improved to 29-12 overall and 17-7 in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Jensen, Gracie Tentinger and Reagan Rex each had two hits for the Golden Eagles in an 8-7 win in the opener, and Tessa Hokanson added a two-run single. Pitching for the second time in two days, Gracie Walters overcame a rare rough outing to improve to 10-1, despite giving up 10 hits and seven runs in six innings.

In the second game, CSI scored nine runs in the first two innings and survived six errors for a 13-9 victory over the Badgers. Jensen, Brylee Bigelow and Taya Manzanares joined Brown with two hits apiece, and Abby Hayes (6-5) pitched 6⅔ solid innings for the win.

The Golden Eagles play at First Federal Softball Field next week, hosting the College of Southern Nevada for SWAC doubleheaders on Friday (1 and 3 p.m.) and Saturday (noon and 2 p.m.).

Baseball: CSI drops SWAC doubleheader

The CSI baseball team suffered a pair of losses against Utah State Eastern University on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles (21-11, 5-11) squandered a huge performance by Eliot Jones in a 7-5 setback after falling 4-1 in the opener of a doubleheader at Price, Utah.

Jones homered to lead off the second game, played another run with a double in the fourth and rocketed a two-run homer in the sixth to lead CSI’s offense. Greyson Shafer also homered in a losing cause.

Dax Newman had two of the Golden Eagles’ six hits in the first game, and Logan West drove in the only run with a seventh-inning single.

The two teams will head to Twin Falls to play four more games to start the week. Doubleheaders are scheduled for Monday (noon and 2 p.m.) and Tuesday (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) at Skip Walker Field.