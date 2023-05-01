The College of Southern Idaho softball team is peaking at the right time.

The Golden Eagles completed a four-game sweep against Utah State University Eastern on Saturday at First Federal Field, extending their winning streak to six games and improving to 17-5 over the last 22 games.

CSI (36-16 overall, 24-11 Scenic West Athletic Conference) figures to build more momentum this weekend in its final regular-season series at Colorado Northwestern Community College. The Spartans are 0-36 — including four losses in Twin Falls earlier this season by a combined score of 97-1.

After two victories on Friday, the Golden Eagles won 7-3 and 15-0 on Saturday in their home finale.

In the first game, Tessa Hokanson homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead CSI. Makenzie Evans, Gracie Tentinger and Markessa Jensen also homered for the Golden Eagles to back Brooke Merrill (7-2), who went the distance in the circle while allowing five hits and two earned runs with four strikeouts.

Tentinger’s homer was her 33rd of the season, tied for second nationally behind Salt Lake Community College’s Lyndsey Madrigal, who clobbered five long balls in the Bruins’ four-game weekend sweep against the College of Southern Nevada to retake the NJCAA lead with 35.

In the second game, Rachael Brown hit a first-inning grand slam, Saige Nielsen homered twice and had three RBIs, and Gracie Walters (15-1) struck out nine over five innings in CSI’s romp.

Brown finished with six RBIs.

After playing a pair of doubleheaders at CNCC this weekend, the Golden Eagles will rest ahead of the Region 18 Tournament on May 15-17, hosted by SLCC.

Baseball: CSI finishes regular season this weekend

The CSI baseball team (28-16 overall, 12-16 SWAC) will finish the regular season with a four-game series at Colorado Northwestern Community College (10-36, 6-22) this weekend.

The Golden Eagles, who haven’t played since splitting a Scenic West doubleheader against Salt Lake Community College at Skip Walker Field on April 22-23, are set for doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday.

The Region 18 Tournament will be May 10-12, hosted by the College of Southern Nevada.

Athletics: Tentinger, Gard earn CSI presidential awards

Gracie Tentinger (softball) and Shane Gard (cross country/track & field) won the 2022-23 Presidential Student-Athlete of the Year awards last week at CSI’s annual sophomore recognition banquet.

The presidential award is given to a male and female athlete who exemplify the term student-athlete through their performance in the competitive field of play, in the classroom and in the community.

Tentinger has become CSI’s all-time leader in home runs and RBIs this season, while Gard is an NJCAA All-American performer in cross country and track & field — including national championships in the mile and 1,500 meters.

Also, Caidyn Flynn (rodeo) and Madee Owens (volleyball) were selected as winners of the Rudy Award, given annually to recognize the accomplishments of a male and female student-athlete who go above and beyond normal expectations.