The College of Southern Idaho softball team scored and scored and scored again.

The 19th-ranked Golden Eagles closed out a Scenic West Athletic Conference sweep against Colorado Northwestern Community College at First Federal Softball Field on Saturday, winning 25-0 and 22-0 to finish the four-game series with a whopping 97 runs.

Tessa Hokanson went 6-for-6 with a pair of homers and seven RBIs, Kenzee Hale cracked two homers among her six hits, and Saige Nielsen homered, singled three times and drove in four runs for CSI in the Saturday sweep.

Gracie Tentinger added her team-leading 21st homer and had three RBIs in the second game, and Abby Hayes earned the win with seven strikeouts in five shutout innings. Indee Jones homered and had five RBIs.

Brylee Bigelow went 4-for-4 and drove in five runs in the opener, won by Brooke Merrill, who pitched three innings with three strikeouts. It was head coach Nick Baumert's 700th victory at CSI.

The Golden Eagles, who won 29-0 and 21-1 against the Spartans on Friday, improved to 25-12 overall and 13-7 in conference.

Next up, CSI travels to Snow College in Utah for a four-game series next weekend.

Baseball: CSI splits against Colorado Northwestern

The CSI baseball split a Saturday doubleheader against Colorado Northwestern at Skip Walker Field, winning 4-1 and losing 6-3.

In the opener, Candon Dahle pitched 4⅔ strong innings for the win, allowing one hit and striking out six, and Kimberly’s Brennen Chappell earned the save with three strikeouts. Greyson Shaffer had two hits and an RBI to front the Golden Eagles’ offense.

CSI (20-8, 4-8) missed out on a four-game sweep in the finale, despite a pair of hits by Cole Rollins and five solid innings from Ashton Johnson.

The Golden Eagles play their next eight games against Utah State University Eastern. The two teams play doubleheaders in Price next weekend, then head to Twin Falls for doubleheaders on April 10 and 11.