The College of Southern Idaho softball team beat Colorado Northwestern Community College in all eight meetings this season, capped by a pair of road wins on Saturday.

The final score: 154-3.

The Golden Eagles, led by Indee Jones, Tessa Hokanson and Brylee Bigelow, stretched their season-best winning to 10 games with victories of 18-1 and 10-1 against the winless Spartans to wrap up the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular season.

CSI (42-16) rapped out 71 hits in the four-game series — including six homers on Saturday, two by Jones. Saige Nielsen went 4-for-4 in the opener with a pair of doubles, scored two runs and had two RBIs.

Hokanson, Gracie Tentinger and Rachael Brown homered in the first game to lead the Golden Eagles’ offensive charge, and Makenzie Evans cranked a two-run blast in the second game.

Tentinger’s two-run homer in an 11-run first inning was her 35th of the season, tied for the NJCAA lead with Salt Lake Community College’s Lyndsey Madrigal.

Bigelow knocked three hits in both games, while Hokanson had five hits and scored five runs out of the leadoff spot.

Brooke Merrill (8-2) allowed one hit and struck out seven over five innings to win the first game. Markessa Jensen (5-4) earned the win in the finale, tossing six innings with four strikeouts.

CSI hasn’t lost to CNCC in 54 all-time meetings dating to 2009. The Golden Eagles outscored the Spartans 97-1 in four victories in Twin Falls earlier this season and won 11-0 and 18-0 on Friday before completing the series sweep.

Next up, CSI will head to the Region 18 Tournament, hosted by Salt Lake CC, on May 15-17.