Another day, another Utahn signing to play softball at the College of Southern Idaho.

The Golden Eagles added catcher Courtney Christiansen out of Farmington High School, the school announced Friday. She was a two-time 6A all-state selection and hit .500 in the spring for the Phoenix.

Christiansen comes to CSI as a power bat; she hit six home runs and drove in 25 runs during her senior season.

"Courtney can really swing it and will definitely help replace some of the power we lost in the lineup," CSI coach Nick Baumert said in a news release. "She has played on one of the top travel teams in Utah (USA Athletics Embrey/Mortensen) and brings a lot of experience to our program."

Baumert's squad saw seven sophomores depart. Three have signed to NCAA Division I schools; All-American pitcher Gracie Walters announced her commitment to Portland State via Twitter this week.

The Golden Eagles ended their season in May with a second straight Women's College World Series appearance. Christiansen could contend for starting catcher as Rachael Brown graduated and signed with Utah Valley. Pitcher Brooke Merrill signed with Weber State.

Christiansen joins club teammate Eva Stoddard, who The Deseret News named Utah's 5A Player of the Year as Golden Eagles.

Alaskan all-state honoree Mariah Schauwecker from Juneau-Douglas High School and Skyline High School (Utah) slugger Hailey Louder also recently signed to CSI.