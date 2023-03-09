The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball program has added the first player of its 2023 recruiting class.

Cassius Carmichael, a 6-foot-5 wing who played at Glendale Community College in Arizona before going on a church mission, will join the Golden Eagles with one year of eligibility, the school announced in a news release on Thursday.

“Cassius is a long, versatile wing who impacts the game on both ends of the floor,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said in the release. “He has the ability to bounce it and use his athleticism to finish at the rim. Defensively, he’s a menace who can guard multiple positions with his size and length. Cassius will provide us with another veteran in the locker room that will help maintain our culture at CSI. We can’t wait to get him to campus.”

In his only season at Glendale, Carmichael averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 26 games to help the Gauchos win a conference championship. He prepped Ironwood High School in Glendale, where he won the regional defensive player of the year award while averaging 14.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

The Golden Eagles will need to replace at least five sophomores from this season's 29-1 team that is awaiting a bid to the NJCAA National Championships later month in Kansas — including Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Year Rob Whaley, a UNLV signee, and leading scorer Nate Meithof, who has received multiple NCAA Division I offers.