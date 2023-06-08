Since winning her second straight Rocky Mountain Region breakaway roping championship in April, Raegan Steed has been busy preparing for the College National Finals Rodeo.

That preparation, though, has been a tad different than planned. Because of Tad, her trusty roping horse.

“I really never want to stop going, but he just seemed like he was a little tired and I want him to be 100% going to the finals,” Steed told the Times-News this week before heading out to Casper, Wyoming, which has hosted college rodeo’s marquee event since 1999.

“We raised him and have had him since he was a baby,” the College of Southern Idaho cowgirl said. “We each know each other pretty well — and we know when both of us need a break.”

So, rather than compete at a few summer rodeos ahead of the CNFR, which opens Sunday at the Ford Wyoming Center in the aptly-named Cowboy State, Steed has spent her time “roping my dummy a lot” while Tad has enjoyed a respite from the grind of practice sessions.

At a glance WHAT: College National Finals Rodeo WHEN: The Super Bowl of college rodeo opens Sunday and runs through Saturday, June 17. WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center, Casper WHO: The top three finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, plus with the two teams from each region with the most regular-season points. Ten College of Southern Idaho contestants will be in Casper: Sage Allen and Darien Johnson (bareback riding), Tyson Hirschi, Jaspur Brower and Carson Simper (bull riding), Wyatt Lloyd and Hank Whitaker (saddle bronc riding), Dane Haas (steer wrestling), Raegan Steed (breakaway roping) and Shelby Higgins (barrel racing).

How does she know?

“He runs away from me,” Steed said with a laugh. “That’s how he tells me he’s liking it.”

Tad’s break is almost over. Steed will take the first of her three runs on the opening night of the college finals, which bring together the top three regular-season finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions.

Steed is one of two CSI cowgirls in the field, along with Shelby Higgins, who placed second in the RMR in barrel racing. They’ll be joined in Casper by eight CSI cowboys, a contingent headed by regional champions Sage Allen (bareback riding) and Tyson Hirschi (bull riding), who, like, Steed, are former Idaho prep champions.

“Everybody has been going to jackpots or rodeos, practicing, getting ready,” CSI head coach Steve Birnie told the Times-News on Wednesday before driving to Pocatello to catch a performance at the high school state finals on his way to Casper. “Everybody seems positive, and they’re excited to get to go. They’ll all be ready to roll.”’

Steed is aiming for better results at her second CNFR. She was sharp on her second go a year ago, clocking 2.9 seconds, but her aggressive approach at the barrier created trouble in her other two turns.

She’ll take a different approach this time, a more moderate one, she said, but won’t sacrifice speed.

“I definitely kind of let my nerves get the best of me last year,” said Steed. “I went in guns a blazin’, wanting to win every round. This year, I’m focused on making good, clean runs every time and getting into the short go.”

She is “very happy” with her draw, too. Steed will ride Sunday night and then take back-to-back turns on Tuesday, in the morning slack and the nightly performance, meaning she won’t have to stress later in the week.

Birnie’s message to Steed: “Just do what you do.”

The coach added, “Yes, you have to be fast, but you also have to get ‘em caught … Raegan is a tough competitor and she understands that and she dang sure isn’t gonna back off. She’s gonna get out and take her best first shot. I’m really confident with Raegan.”

Bulls, broncs & barrels

The PBR Challenger Series will buck on Saturday night inside Shouse Arena at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, a 7:30 performance called the Idaho PBR Classic. The Challenger Series, which launched last year and includes more than 60 events across the U.S., is described by the PBR as a “proving ground giving additional competitive opportunities to bull riders who are both affiliated and unaffiliated with a PBR Team Series Team.” For tickets, go online to https://pbr.com/event-schedule/event/5097/idaho-pbr-classic

.

There is PRCA action in Idaho this week, too, at

, which runs through Saturday. Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno and Rigby steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner, both NFR qualifiers last year, are on the Thursday daysheet, along with King Hill barrel racing Darby Fox. The Friday night lineup is scheduled to include the Idaho bull riding trio of Tristen Hutchings of Monteview, Roscoe Jarboe of New Plymouth and Brady Portenier of Caldwell, plus Utah cowboy Stetson Wright

, the “king” of the sport who, at just 23 years old, has already won seven world titles — including four consecutive all-around championships.

Caldwell’s

Jacob Lees,

, topped $40,000 in season winnings for the first time in young career last weekend. Riding at Darby Extreme Barebacks in Montana, Lee posted 89 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Obsessive Night Life to pocket $2,000 and move into 12th place in the world standings.

