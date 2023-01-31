CSI romps in season-opening series in Utah, scoring 60 runs in four games

The College of Southern Idaho baseball team scored 60 runs in four games to open the 2023 season. How’s that for a hot start?

Playing in his hometown of St. George, Utah, Logan West capped a huge series with five hits — including one of the Golden Eagles’ three homers in the first game of a doubleheader — and drove in five runs on Tuesday as CSI won 14-4 and 18-1 against Utah State Club. That followed a four-hit, three-RBI performance Monday, when CSI romped to victories of 12-2 and 16-3.

In the opener, Junior Garcia and Tyler Vance also homered for the Golden Eagles, and Candon Dahle struck out five over two innings for the win. Eliot Jones cranked out three hits to lead CSI in the nightcap.

The Golden Eagles are off Wednesday before opening another four-game series in St. George, this time against Scottsdale Community College of Arizona.

CSI’s home debut is scheduled for Feb. 17, a doubleheader against Dawson Community College of Montana at Skip Walker Field.