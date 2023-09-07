TWIN FALLS — The thundering of hooves. The swinging of the bucking chute gates. Shouts of encouragement.

The familiar sounds of rodeo again filled the Eldon Evans Expo Center last week as the College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s teams put in practice for their 2023-24 debut at the Rocky Mountain Region’s annual fall opener in Cedar City, Utah.

From his perch atop his horse inside the arena, Steve Birnie couldn’t help but crack a smile as he watched one cowboy after another take their turn on a bucking bronc or bull.

“Excited for a new year,” CSI’s head coach told the Times-News. “New possibilities.”

While a few of the new names figure to play prominent roles — Birnie singled out rookie multi-event cowgirls Macey Moore and Fallon Jones, plus Austen Hamblin, a former Idaho prep bull riding champion, as likely impact freshmen — it’s the familiar ones that have the Golden Eagles entertaining championship aspirations heading into Southern Utah University’s Great American Stampede on Friday and Saturday.

“Darien (Johnson), Sage (Allen), Tyson (Hirschi), Dane (Haas),” said Birnie, rattling off the names of four of the seven returning cowboys who represented CSI at the College National Finals Rodeo in June. “Good leaders. Good role models. Good people for our freshmen to emulate.”

Quote “We’re here for one reason, and one reason only, and that’s to win.” Sage Allen, CSI bareback rider

He added, “That’s going to make a big difference, that experience.”

The Golden Eagles appear poised to dominate in the roughstock events, returning all three of the region’s CNFR qualifiers from a season ago in bull riding (Hirschi, Jaspur Brower and Carson Simper), the RMR’s 1-2 finishers in bareback riding (Allen and Johnson) and a saddle bronc standout (Hank Whitaker) who also rode at nationals.

Haas, a steer wrestler, leads CSI’s continent in the timed events.

“I think Steve does a good job of getting across the point that this is a team, but it’s up to us guys coming back to set the tone for the new guys that we’re really hungry for that national title,” said Allen, who won the CNFR’s second round and finished seventh in the nation last season. “When it comes to business, it’s ‘go’ time. We’re here for one reason, and one reason only, and that’s to win.”

Johnson echoed Allen, his travel buddy through the summer on the pro tour.

“It’s up to us to set a championship mentality,” Johnson told the Times-News. “That’s what we’re trying to do, win a national title — as a team, not just as individuals.”

The Golden Eagles also return four other cowboys — including Coy Montgomery, who nearly overcame early injuries last season to make the CNFR. He won the bareback riding title at CSI’s annual home rodeo in the spring, then again two weeks later at Weber State.

“It’s looking to be pretty good in the roughstock,” Hirschi told the Times-News. “We’ve got the guys.”

The CSI women’s team is less familiar without Raegan Steed and Shelby Higgins, a pair of national qualifiers who have moved on to compete at four-year schools that rival the Golden Eagles in the RMR. The two-time defending region champion in breakaway roping, Steed is at Idaho State University for her junior season, while Higgins will run barrels for Utah Valley University.

That leaves Charlie Swan, Kashli Stouard and Katie Ayres as CSI’s only returnees, with Moore and Jones among a group of four new cowgirls.

“I just remember what it was like when I was a freshman, and I want to do what the older girls did for me last year,” Stouard told the Times-News, noting that the seven cowgirls had already set up a group text chat and gathered for a team-bonding dinner at Chick-fil-A.

“I can look at them and say, ‘I know how you feel,’” she added. “The older girls were super-cool for helping me, and now it’s my turn to do the same thing.”

The RMR’s fall schedule includes five stops, three in Utah, plus Pocatello and Craig, Colorado. The spring schedule will open in March at the CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, followed by three more rodeos leading to the college finals in June.

Bulls, broncs & barrels

The PRCA’s final stop in Idaho for the 2023 regular season is the Lewiston Roundup, which runs Thursday through Saturday. The opening night draw includes three world No. 1s: Colorado cowboy Keenan Hayes in bareback riding, Texas cowgirl Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi in barrel racing, and the team roping tandem of Georgia header Kaleb Driggers and Mexican heeler Lucinei Nunes Nogueira. Idaho’s top money winner of the season, Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno, No. 4 in the world standings, is set for Friday night. World No. 1 Stetson Wright

is on the Saturday daysheet in saddle bronc and bull riding.

With less than a month remaining in the regular season, four Idaho contestants are a lock for the 65th annual Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas on Dec. 7-16 — Bruno, Monteview’s

Tristen Hutchings (bull riding), Rigby’s Dirk Tavenner (steer wrestling) and Blackfoot’s Sue Smith (barrel racing). Two others are close: Malad’s Olin Hannum is 17th in steer wrestling, less than $3,000 out of the 15th and final spot, and Caldwell’s Jacob Lees

is within about $8,800 of the cutoff position in bareback riding.

The

Idaho High School Rodeo Association

, with two of its nine districts in the Magic Valley, will kick off the 2023-24 season later this month. District 6 has two events at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, on Sept. 23 and 30. District 5 has yet to post its fall schedule.

