From the NAIA to the NJCAA.

College of Southern Idaho men's basketball announced the addition of assistant coach Drew Huse, according to a team press release on Tuesday.

Huse, who played for Montana Tech and graduated in 2022, hails from Bozeman, Montana, where he graduated from Bozeman High School in 2017.

He will coach alongside head coach Jeff Reinert and lead assistant coach AJ Demond on a squad with 11 newcomers. This moved finalized the coaching staff for the 2023-24 season, per Reinert.

"I am so excited to announce that Drew will be joining our staff this season," Reinert said in the release. "The fact that he just got done playing a year ago at Montana Tech, a highly successful program is a huge bonus for us. He was a coach on the floor for his college team and he's a natural to the coaching profession. I have known his father for 25 years and he was a former Division I coach at Montana State. Having grown up around the game of basketball helps Drew start his coaching career leaps ahead of most young coaches."

Huse played for five years with the Orediggers and started as a point guard en route to their 2022 Frontier Conference championship. His three-pointer with two seconds left in the 2022 title game lifted the Orediggers to a 62-61 win over Carroll College.

This only adds to CSI's ties with the Frontier Conference. Former CSI assistant Ryan Lundgren accepted the head coaching spot at Carroll College while fellow assistant Dawson Henshaw became an assistant at Montana Western.

The Golden Eagles enter the 2023-24 season after an undefeated 2022-23 regular season and a No. 1 ranking with a Scenic West Athletic Conference regular season title.

CSI will host its Basketball Bash at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 before competing in the Dallas Jamboree on Oct. 6-7.