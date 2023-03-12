CSI's Tylie Jones smiles after cutting down a piece of the net following the Golden Eagles' win over Salt Lake Community College last week for their third straight Region 18 championship.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Here’s what we know after NJCAA Selection Sunday: The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams are in.
And here’s what we don’t: Their first opponents.
Nate Meithof and the CSI men's basketball team received the second overall seed in the 2023 NJCAA Championships in Hutchinson, Kansas.
STEVE CONNER, CSI SPORTS INFORMATION
The Golden Eagles received top-8 seeds and opening byes in the 24-team national championship tourneys, meaning they’ll need to wait for first-round results to learn their first matchup.
The CSI men (29-1) received the second overall seed behind John A. Logan College of Illinois (29-2) after winning the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular-season championship before
losing for the first time in the Region 18 Tournament.
The CSI women (29-2), who
won the regional title for the third straight season after topping the SWAC in the regular season, earned the fourth overall seed. South Georgia Tech (32-1) is No. 1, followed by Eastern Florida State (31-1) and Trinity Valley College of Texas (31-2).
The men’s tourney runs March 20-25 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Golden Eagles will play their first game at 5:30 p.m. MDT on March 21 against No. 15 Vincennes College of Indiana (28-5) or No. 18 Trinity Valley (14-18).
CSI has a 4-1 record against tourney teams, with three wins over Salt Lake Community College (29-4), which drew the No. 5 seed as
Region 18 champions, and a November home victory against No. 3 Odessa College of Texas (29-3).
Three Golden Eagles — Coy Montgomery (bareback riding), Raegan Steed (breakaway roping) and Tyson Hirschi (bull riding) — were winners at the 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo.
If the seedings hold up, CSI and Odessa would meet again in the national semifinals on March 24.
Moberly Area Community College of Missouri (30-3) earned the No. 4 seed.
The SWAC’s only representative in the women’s tourney, the Golden Eagles will play the winner of the first-round contest between No. 13 Dodge City Community College of Kansas (29-3) and No. 20 New Mexico Junior College (25-5) at noon MDT on March 24.
CSI is 1-1 against tourney teams, a November loss to Eastern Florida State and a December win over Casper College of Wyoming, the No. 15 seed.
The women’s tourney runs from March 22-27 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.
PHOTOS: Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Liv Knapp, facing, celebrates with teammates after the Golden Eagles defeated Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Tournament championship game on Friday night in Twin Falls. Knapp was named the game's MVP.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Courtney Stothard goes to the basket during the second half of the Golden Eagles' come-from-behind victory over Salt Lake Community College on Friday night in the Region 18 Tournament final.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Kali Haizlip puts the ball up against Salt Lake Community College during the Region 18 Tournament title game on Friday night.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Livia Knapp is fouled by Salt Lake Community College's Mia Tarver during the final seconds of the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Tylie Jones smiles after cutting down a piece of the net following the Golden Eagles' win over Salt Lake Community College last week for their third straight Region 18 championship.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho players cut pieces of the net down after defeating Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Taycee Harper looks to MVP Livia Knapp after winning the Region 18 Championship tournament Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
Dr. Bre Haizlip busts a move while watching her daughter Kali Haizlip play against Salt Lake Community College in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's mascot Gilbert holds up the Times-News before the women's team takes on Salt Lake Community College in the Region 18 Championship on Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Kali Haizlip dribbles the ball against Salt Lake Community College during the Region 18 Championship on Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Gilbert gives fives to the crowd against during the Region 18 Championship on Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Courtney Stothard stretches out for the ball against Salt Lake Community College's Mia Tarver during the Region 18 Championship on Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Taycee Harper guards Salt Lake Community College's Mia Tarver during the Region 18 Championship on Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI's Livia Knapp shows a little emotion during the Region 18 Championship on Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
College of Southern Idaho defeats Salt Lake Community College 60-57 in the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Region 18 Championship — SLCC Vs. CSI
CSI head coach Randy Rogers talks to MVP Livia Knapp after defeating Salt Lake Community College at the Region 18 Championship game Friday night, March 10, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!