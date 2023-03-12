Here’s what we know after NJCAA Selection Sunday: The College of Southern Idaho men’s and women’s basketball teams are in.

And here’s what we don’t: Their first opponents.

The Golden Eagles received top-8 seeds and opening byes in the 24-team national championship tourneys, meaning they’ll need to wait for first-round results to learn their first matchup.

The CSI men (29-1) received the second overall seed behind John A. Logan College of Illinois (29-2) after winning the Scenic West Athletic Conference regular-season championship before losing for the first time in the Region 18 Tournament.

The CSI women (29-2), who won the regional title for the third straight season after topping the SWAC in the regular season, earned the fourth overall seed. South Georgia Tech (32-1) is No. 1, followed by Eastern Florida State (31-1) and Trinity Valley College of Texas (31-2).

The men’s tourney runs March 20-25 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in Hutchinson, Kansas. The Golden Eagles will play their first game at 5:30 p.m. MDT on March 21 against No. 15 Vincennes College of Indiana (28-5) or No. 18 Trinity Valley (14-18).

CSI has a 4-1 record against tourney teams, with three wins over Salt Lake Community College (29-4), which drew the No. 5 seed as Region 18 champions, and a November home victory against No. 3 Odessa College of Texas (29-3).

If the seedings hold up, CSI and Odessa would meet again in the national semifinals on March 24.

Moberly Area Community College of Missouri (30-3) earned the No. 4 seed.

The SWAC’s only representative in the women’s tourney, the Golden Eagles will play the winner of the first-round contest between No. 13 Dodge City Community College of Kansas (29-3) and No. 20 New Mexico Junior College (25-5) at noon MDT on March 24.

CSI is 1-1 against tourney teams, a November loss to Eastern Florida State and a December win over Casper College of Wyoming, the No. 15 seed.

The women’s tourney runs from March 22-27 at the Rip Griffin Center in Lubbock, Texas.

