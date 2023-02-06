The College of Southern Idaho stayed put in the weekly NJCAA men’s and women’s basketball rankings released Monday.

The Golden Eagles held the No. 1 spot in the men’s poll for the third straight week, while the CSI women held at No. 5 ahead of single home games this week against Utah State University Eastern.

The CSI men, the nation’s only undefeated team and a unanimous choice for the top spot for the second week in a row, improved to 25-0 last week with a road victory in Utah against Snow College.

The Golden Eagles are followed by Odessa College of Texas (21-1), Indian Hills Community College of Iowa (22-2), John A. Logan College of Illinois (19-2) and Salt Lake Community College (24-2).

The women’s top 5 also remained in order from a week ago: South Georgia Tech (23-1) is No. 1, followed by Eastern Florida State (23-1), Northwest Florida State (19-2), Blinn College of Texas (21-2) and CSI (23-2).

The Golden Eagles have won 11 consecutive games since their only Scenic West Athletic Conference loss in December at Salt Lake CC.

CSI plays USU Eastern on Thursday night on Idaho Central Court. The women’s game tips at 5 p.m., followed by the men’s game at about 7 p.m. The Golden Eagles have won both previous matchups between the SWAC rivals this season.