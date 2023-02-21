The College of Southern Idaho basketball teams stayed put in the NJCAA weekly rankings released Tuesday.

The Golden Eagles kept the top spot in the men’s poll for the fifth straight week and the CSI women remained No. 4 after both teams won two more games last week to clinch Scenic West Athletic Conference regular-season championships.

South Georgia Tech (28-1) held down No. 1 in the women’s rankings for the sixth consecutive week, followed by Eastern Florida State (26-1) and Blinn College of Texas (25-1).

The CSI men (28-0) head into the final week of the regular season as the country’s lone undefeated team, facing a road game on Wednesday at Colorado Northwestern Community College and a home tilt against No. 7 Salt Lake Community College on Saturday.

After leading the Golden Eagles over Snow College and Southern Nevada last week, UNLV commit Rob Whaley earned SWAC Player of the Week honors. He totaled 31 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.

John A. Logan of Illinois (23-2), winners of 21 straight games, is No. 2 behind CSI in the men's poll. Chipola College of Florida (27-2) is No. 3, Odessa College of Texas (25-2) No. 4 and Moberly Area Community College of Missouri (24-3) No. 5.

The CSI women (26-2), meanwhile, haven’t lost in two months, a stretch of 14 games. The only blemishes on their record are setbacks against Eastern Florida State in November and SLCC in December.

By winning the regular-season titles, the Golden Eagles will host the Region 18 tournaments. The four-team men’s tourney will be March 2-3, with the women’s tourney a week later on March 9-10.