Six College of Southern Idaho softball players were selected this week to the 2023 National Fastpitch Coaches Association West Region team.

Second baseman Tessa Hokanson and outfielder Brylee Bigelow were named to the first team, while first baseman Gracie Tentinger, catcher Rachael Brown, utility player Markessa Jensen and pitcher Gracie Walters earned second-team honors following the Golden Eagles’ 45-18 season.

Only Odessa College of Texas, with eight selections, had more players on the West Region team than the Golden Eagles. The Wranglers reached the semifinals of the NJCAA Division I World Series last month before losing to eventual champion Florida SouthWestern State, which claimed its third straight national title with a 54-5 record.

Hokanson batted .449 with 23 home runs, 28 doubles and 87 RBIs for CSI, which won the Region 18 Tournament to reach the World Series for the second straight season.

Bigelow hit .458, second on the team behind Tentinger, with seven homers, 18 stolen bases and a .549 on-base percentage. Defensively, Bigelow recorded a perfect fielding percentage.

In addition to a .514 batting average, Tentinger led the NJCAA with 38 homers and ranked second with 106 RBIs while posting a .553 on-base percentage and a .985 fielding percentage.

A Utah Valley University signee, Brown hit .374 with 18 homers and 57 RBIs and, behind the plate, threw out seven of 19 would-be base stealers and didn’t have a fielding error.

Jensen hit .417 with nine homers and 39 RBIs, plus earned five wins in the circle as a pitcher.

No CSI pitcher was more impactful than Walters, who finished 18-2 with a 2.60 ERA and 168 strikeouts in 124 innings.

The West Region includes Idaho, Utah, Arizona and Texas.