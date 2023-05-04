The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball program has sent four players to the NCAA Division I ranks since finishing two wins shy of a national championship this season.

Now the Golden Eagles are getting one coming the other way.

Jayden McNeal, a former prep standout in Boise who played her freshman season at Eastern Washington University in the Big Sky Conference, is transferring to CSI for the 2023-24 season, the school announced in a news release.

Head coach Randy Rogers described McNeal as an offensive playmaker who “can be a big piece of the puzzle” for the Golden Eagles, who are reloading after Alyssa Christensen (Boise State), Liv Knapp (Utah State), Tylie Jones (New Mexico State) and Kennedy Eskelson (Weber State) signed at college basketball’s highest level.

‘Woman of the hour’: Oakley's Bedke steps into spotlight, signs with CSI Oakley's Falon Bedke reluctantly took her turn in the spotlight on Monday, signing a national letter of intent to play basketball at CSI.

“We are so excited to have Jayden join the program after a year at the Division I level,” Rogers said in the release. “Jayden’s abilities to be able to play inside and out will be valuable in our offense. She can shoot it, put the ball on the floor and finishes strong. The sky is the limit for what Jayden can do on the basketball court.”

A 6-foot-1 guard/forward, McNeal appeared in 19 games for Eastern Washington but played sparingly, averaging 1.7 points and 5.6 minutes per game. At Borah High School in Boise, McNeal was a first-team all-conference selection, averaging 16.5 points and five rebounds per game.

McNeal will be joined in Twin Falls by another NCAA transfer, Jamisyn Heaton, a 5-10 guard who started all 29 games for Division II Colorado Mesa University last season. She averaged 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds per game as a freshman.

“She brings a lot of upside to the team with her skills and experiences after playing a year of college basketball already,” Rogers said of Heaton, a former Utah preps tandout who averaged 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a senior at Lehi High School. “Her ability to score from anywhere on the floor, and with her size, will be key for major success at the junior college level.”

Also this week, Oakley’s Falon Bedke signed to join the Golden Eagles next season, inking a national letter of intent in front of her cheering classmates in the school gymnasium.

CSI reached the NJCAA national semifinals for just the second time in program history and finished 31-3 during the 2022-23 campaign.