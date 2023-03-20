There are just a few NJCAA men’s basketball programs that can match history with the College of Southern Idaho.

The Golden Eagles will play one of them in their first game at the NJCAA Championships on Tuesday night.

Caleb Johnson scored 19 points to lead three players in double figures as 15th-seeded Vincennes College of Indiana rolled to a 70-57 win over No. 18 Trinity Valley College of Texas on Monday in the opening round of the 24-team national tournament in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The Trailblazers (29-5), seeking their fifth national title, earned their 66th all-time tourney victory at the Hutchinson Sports Arena — second only to Moberly Area Community College of Missouri in NJCAA history. This is Vincennes 37th appearance at nationals, the most of any program in the country.

“It’s always good to win here,” Trailblazers head coach Todd Franklin said during a postgame radio interview.

He added, “I hope today will help us tomorrow.”

The CSI coaches and players were watching from the stands as Vincennes found its rhythm in the second half after a sloppy opening half. Kris King scored all 15 of his points and Johnson tallied 13 of his game-high total after halftime.

Tasos Cook also scored 15 points for the Trailblazers, who committed just nine turnovers and finished with a plus-20 rebounding advantage while stifling the Cardinals’ offense.

“They are disciplined and tough, excellent defenders,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert told the Times-News in a text message. “It’ll be a tough game. We need to make some shots and do an excellent job rebounding.”

Vincennes is tested, too. Three of its five losses have come against John A. Logan of Illinois, the tourney's top seed.

Vincennes is tested, too. Three of its five losses have come against John A. Logan of Illinois, the tourney’s top seed.

This bunch of Golden Eagles (29-1), the No. 2 seed, are playing for the school’s fourth national championship, and first since 2011. CSI is making its 28th appearance at nationals — the third most of any NJCAA school.

The 5:30 p.m. MDT tipoff against the Trailblazers will be the Golden Eagles’ first game since a surprising loss against Snow College at the Region 18 Tournament in Twin Falls on March 2.

To deal CSI another loss, Franklin said Vincennes would need to establish an interior offensive presence and guard the 3-point line. He described the Golden Eagles as “smart, well coached, tough.”

“They’re 29-1,” Franklin said. “Every game here is brutal and every team is really, really good.”

There will be a no-host CSI watch party on Tuesday night at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. W., in Twin Falls.