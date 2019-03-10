TWIN FALLS - Whether it is on the road or at the Eldon Evans Expo Center, the College of Southern Idaho rodeo team does not appear to have their backs against the wall in competition. CSI has been considered a true powerhouse in college rodeo for many years and while they compete against major four-year universities in the Rocky Mountain Region, they find success in their consistency and the tenacity they have in events.
CSI played host to the 43rd Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo over the weekend. Entering into the two-day rodeo, both the CSI men’s and women’s teams held the top spot in the Rocky Mountain Region. The men’s team ranks first in the national standings and the women’s team fifth. Klancy Krenka (men) and Ashtyn Carlson (women) lead the all-around standings in the Rocky Mountain Region and national standings. Krenka is third in the men’s all-around and Carlson is second in the women’s all-around and number one in barrels heading into the rodeo.
Several CSI cowboys and cowgirls entered the rodeo as leaders in their respective events also. On the men's side, Shaun Mentaberry is first in saddle bronc, Bronc Marriott is the top man in bareback, Hazen Smith leads the tie down and steer wrestling, and Quentin Anseth sits first as team roping leader. For the women, Carlson is at the top in barrel racing and Katelyn Perkins is in first place in breakaway.
THE RODEO TAKE
Russell Kay sat third in the region in saddle bronc but the cowboy managed to stay aboard for the full eight seconds on Friday and Saturday nights with rides of 66 and 58 to win the event with a total of 124 points. Mentaberry turned in the best ride of the weekend scoring 73 points yet finished second. In bareback, Marriott put together rides of 69 and 77 for a winning total of 146 points and teammate Krenka finished third with 124 points on rides of 68 and 56. Anseth was third in tie down followed by Luke Logan and Caleb Logan, fifth and sixth respectfully. Daniel Eary had a second place in steer wrestling and Smith combined with Todd Ott from Idaho State University to finish in second place in team roping.
Carlson and Perkins made it to the short go on Saturday in barrels where Carlson finished in fourth place and Perkins was sixth. Cassie Kayser qualified for the short go in breakaway but recorded a no time on Saturday night..
“The crowd especially tonight (Saturday) was great,” said CSI coach Steve Birnie. “We want to win every rodeo. We did pretty well. But even when things are going well, we know can do better. We have three rodeos left and there are lots of points out there. But anything can happen.”
Buhl freshman Talon Clark participated in the sixth district high school rodeo just a year ago and has found college rodeo to be somewhat different. But it is something she enjoys and says she plans on staying at CSI for four years.
“The overall experience is different,” said Clark. “In high school, I was use to my parents always being behind the shoots and there to help. Now the traveling makes it harder. You have to be sure that your horses are eating and drinking right. The weather affects them too. Being at home this weekend was nice.”
Over the weekend, Clark was entered in breakaway, goats and team roping (heeler) with Krenka but did not make it to the short go. She and Krenka sit in 14th place in team roping in the region. Their best results was a second place finish at the Utah Valley University Rodeo in October.
Next stop for CSI is in Ogden, Utah for the Weber State University Rodeo, March 22-23.
