The College of Southern Idaho saw their season come to an end Sunday evening after a tough battle in the final four of the NJCAA Division 1 Women's Basketball Championship tournament in Lubbock, Texas.

CSI lost 69-56 to Northwest Florida State after struggling to bounce back from a big second quarter push by the Raiders.

The Golden Eagles wrap up their season with an impressive 31-3 overall record and tied for a third-place finish in NJCAA championship tournament, after making their first appearance into semifinal rounds of the tournament in over a decade, also marking the second appearance to date.

"That's just the character of these kids, they never give up," CSI head coach Randy Rogers told the Times-News during a phone interview. "Even during this game today, cutting a 20-point deficit down to seven or eight, that's just them. I'm just proud of these kids and the season they had."

The Golden Eagles also captured their third straight district title and carried the No. 4 seed into the tournament.

CSI showed poise in the first quarter with a couple of early 3-pointers from Kali Haizlip and Kaylee Headrick to set the tone and closed out the first quarter tied at 12.

The Raiders, led by Sakima Walker with 19 points, went on a 28-12 run in the second quarter to shift the momentum to their side and put pressure on the Golden Eagles.

"We tried to be physical with Walker and be on her when she caught it, but then they had such good perimeter players as well," Rogers said. "So, it was giving up something, either a perimeter shot or dribble penetration."

CSI would battle on to eventually cut an 18-point deficit, at the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter, to single digits. But they struggled to fully capture the lead after only shooting 3-13 from the field.

"We picked them up full court tried to just make some plays and get some tips, but we just didn't finish some of those opportunities we had," Rogers said. "We turned them over quite a bit in the fourth quarter, but we didn't make those turnovers big by finishing all those shots."

CSI's Headrick finished with 18 points, and 14 rebounds. Kali Haizlip knocked down 11 points, and Livia Knapp and Alyssa Christensen both finished with nine points apiece.

The Raiders' defense held the Eagles to 32% from the field overall and 23% from the 3-point line, while they went onto shoot 54% from the field and tally 44 points in the paint.