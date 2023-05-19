The College of Southern Idaho softball team on Friday was seeded ninth in the 16-team NJCAA Division I World Series.

The Golden Eagles’ first test: A Tuesday matchup at 11 a.m. MDT against Butler Community College of Kansas, which won its seventh straight Region 6 championship this month and will carry a 16-game winning streak into nationals.

CSI (45-16), meanwhile, has won 13 straight games since losing in late April at Salt Lake Community College – including three wins in three days this week to claim its defend its Region 18 title.

The Grizzlies (45-10) are, remarkably, seeded eighth in the tourney for the eighth straight year, according to the school’s sports information office. Butler beat CSI 7-6 in the second round of the 2018 World Series on a walk-off single — the only meeting between the teams since at least 2003.

The winner of the CSI-Butler game will likely face No. 1 Odessa College of Texas in the second round. The Wranglers are 51-4 and haven’t lost since a 2-1 setback on March 15, a stretch of 29 games.

Walters State of Tennessee, the No. 4 seed, and Northwest Florida State, the No. 5 seed, are also on CSI’s side of the bracket. Florida Southwestern and Wallace State of Alabama, seeded second and third, respectively, are at the top of the other half of the bracket.

The World Series will be played at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama, beginning Tuesday and concluding with a May 27 championship game.