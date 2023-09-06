Fans will see one of the newest ranked NJCAA Division I volleyball squads this weekend at the College of Southern Idaho Gymnasium.
It's the homestanding Golden Eagles (7-5), who debuted at No. 16 in this week’s national poll, joining Scenic West Athletic Conference rivals Salt Lake Community College, ranked ninth, and Utah State Eastern, at No. 14. This marks CSI’s first ranking since Oct. 31, 2022.
That’s not all.
Sophomore middle blocker Annie Nikolnikova received SWAC Player of the Week honors, the school announced Wednesday morning.
This represents CSI’s first weekly conference honor since Oct. 25, 2022, when Miyu Tsurumaki earned SWAC Defensive Player of the Week. Tsurumaki, who now plays NCAA Division I ball at Charlotte, also won SWAC honors a week later.
Nikolnikova, a Ukraine native, helped CSI to a 3-1 mark at the Salt Lake Crystal “Inn”vitational and averaged 1.29 blocks per set with 2.8 kills per set. She recorded a .368 hitting percentage with four aces.
The Golden Eagles lost to No. 8 Odessa College but beat No. 10 Western Nebraska, Casper College and Lee College last week.
CSI makes its home debut this weekend at the Starr Corporation Invite, which begins Thursday.