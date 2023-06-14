Sage Allen’s chances of making the championship go at the College National Finals Rodeo improved on Wednesday night.

Darien Johnson’s didn’t.

After finishing with a 72.5-point showing a night earlier, Allen maintained his second-place standing in the bareback riding average after nine other cowboys — including Johnson — gave it a go in the second of four nightly performances at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming.

Needing his best score of the week to climb into serious contention for a spot among the top 12 cowboys to qualify for Saturday night’s short go, Johnson rode for 68 points. The College of Southern Idaho cowboy had 76 in the first go and 71 in the second go, leaving him at 215 on three. He’s ninth in the average; 11 cowboys with two qualified rides are left to go.

With 233 on three, Allen is in better shape. The 2022 Idaho prep champion and Rocky Mountain Region champion for the Golden Eagles this season split fifth in the first go and won the second go.

CSI’s Raegan Steed may have already locked up a spot in Saturday night’s finals. She stayed fourth in breakaway roping, but only seven cowgirls now remain who could knock her down the standings.

Bull rider Carson Simper was the only other CSI contestant in the arena on Wednesday night. He was bucked off, finishing 0-for-3 at the college finals.

Dawson Gleaves of Weatherford College in Texas, the first-go winner in bull riding, posted the first qualified ride of the third round with 74 points. He joined Sul Ross State’s Tristen Hutchings, the Monteview cowboy who won four rounds at his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo last season, as the only riders to cover two bulls so far.

Hutchings, the 2021 national collegiate champion, will ride again Thursday night.

So will four CSI contestants: Wyatt Lloyd (saddle bronc riding), Dane Haas (steer wrestling), Shelby Higgins (barrel racing) and Tyson Hirschi (bull riding).

With a qualified ride, Hirschi would almost certainly make it back for Saturday night’s short go in an event that’s been dominated by the animals, 73-7. The other three Golden Eagles are longshots.

No CSI contestants are on the draw for Friday night.

The CNFR, which has been held annually in Casper since 1999, brings together the top three finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, plus the two men’s and women’s teams from each region with the most regular-season points.

At a glance WHAT: College National Finals Rodeo WHEN: The Super Bowl of college rodeo runs through Saturday. WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center, Casper, Wyo. WHO: The top three finishers in each event from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s 11 regions, plus the two men’s and women’s teams from each region with the most regular-season points. The field includes 10 College of Southern Idaho contestants.