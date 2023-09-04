A Thursday night loss led to plenty of success for the College of Southern Idaho volleyball team.

The Golden Eagles, who received votes in last week's NJCAA Division I poll, won three straight matches after falling to No. 8 Odessa College at the Salt Lake City Community College Crystal "Inn"vitational.

Odessa College stopped the Golden Eagles in four sets (18-25, 24-26, 25-22 and 17-25).

Jojo Robinson led the Golden Eagles with 12 kills.

Toodie Sopi recorded 11 kills with 11 digs and libero Chinaru Inoue charted 23 digs. Janke Pretorius contributed 41 assists and 13 digs. Danea King blocked three times with 10 kills.

The Golden Eagles responded with sweeps over Casper College and Lee College before a 3-1 win over No. 10 Western Nebraska Community College.

The win over WNCC was CSI's third ranked win thus far.

Sopi was a main factor in the win over Casper College with 17 kills and two blocks. Pretorius continued her prolific season as a passer with 37 assists.

Annie Nikolnikova collected 12 kills.

Jojo Robinson led the Golden Eagles with 11 kills against WNCC.

The Golden Eagles (7-5) make their home debut this week, hosting the seven-team Starr Corporation Invite beginning Thursday. CSI has matches against Casper (Thursday, 7 p.m.), Central Wyoming College (Friday, 7:30 p.m.) and Western Wyoming Community College (Saturday, 3 p.m.).

After the Starr Invite, CSI has five matches the following week at the CSN Coyote Classic in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson before opening Scenic West Athletic Conference play with home matches against Snow College on Sept. 22 and Southern Nevada on Sept. 23.

If you go WHAT: Starr Corporation Invite

Starr Corporation Invite WHERE: College of Southern Idaho Gymnasium and Rec Center, Twin Falls

College of Southern Idaho Gymnasium and Rec Center, Twin Falls WHEN: Thursday — CSI vs Casper College, 7 p.m. (main gym) Friday — No. 14 Salt Lake Community College vs Providence College, 3 p.m. (main gym); No. 16 Utah State Eastern vs Western Wyoming Community College, 3 p.m. (rec gym); No. 16 Utah State Eastern vs Central Wyoming College, 5 p.m. (main gym); No. 14 Salt Lake vs Western Wyoming, 5 p.m. (rec gym); CSI vs Central Wyoming, 7:30 p.m. (main gym); Providence vs Casper, 7:30 p.m. (rec gym) Saturday — No. 14 Salt Lake Community College vs Central Wyoming, 9 a.m. (main gym); Providence vs Western Wyoming, 9 a.m. (rec gym); No. 16 Utah State Eastern vs Providence, 11 a.m. (main gym); Salt Lake vs Casper, 11 a.m. (rec gym); Providence vs Central Wyoming, 1 p.m. (main gym); No. 16 Utah State Eastern vs Casper, 1 p.m. (rec gym); CSI vs Western Wyoming, 3 p.m. (main gym)

