The College of Southern Idaho basketball games scheduled for Wednesday night at Colorado Northwestern Community College were cancelled due to poor travel conditions amid winter weather.

The games will not be rescheduled.

The Golden Eagles almost certainly would have earned a pair of victories. The No. 1 CSI men are 26-1 against the Spartans since the teams became regular Scenic West Athletic Conference playing partners in 2009 – including victories by 60 and 64 points this season. The No. 4 CSI women, meanwhile, won earlier meetings this season by 40 and 39 points to improve to 23-1 in the all-time series.

On Saturday, CSI finishes the regular season against Salt Lake Community College on Idaho Central Court in Twin Falls. The women’s game tips at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s game at about 3 p.m.

Both CSI teams have clinched the regular-season SWAC titles and will host the Region 18 tournaments next month. The four-team men’s tourney will be March 2-3, with the women’s tourney a week later on March 9-10.