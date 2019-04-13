TWIN FALLS—The College of Southern Idaho baseball team played one of its stingiest doubleheaders of the season Friday, sweeping #10 Salt Lake CC 1-0 and 4-0 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.
The Golden Eagle pitchers gave up just just five total hits on the day against the league-leading Bruins.
In game one, Boden Mills was dominant, going 8.2 innings and giving up two hits with seven strikeouts. But since the Golden Eagles struggled to plate a run and the game was pushed into extra innings, CSI brought in Matt Hansen for one inning and Cannon Secrist for 1.1 innings to close out the game. Secrist earned the win, giving up no hits with three strikeouts.
The Golden Eagles finally scored the game winner in the bottom of the 11th inning. Abe Yagi led off the inning with a single to center field. Ryan Nolan, who was running for Yagi, moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Andrew Astin. Colton Kent came to bat and tallied his second walk-off RBI hit of the season to give the Golden Eagles the 1-0 win.
Jackson Kohler ended the game 2-for-4 with two doubles.
Game two was all CSI.
Jayson Hibbard earned the win on the mound, going the distance and giving up just two hits with three strikeouts in the shutout.
Ryke Erickson led the offense, going 2-for-3 with two RBI. Tyler Curtis was 1-for-2.
CSI, now 22-18 overall and 9-12 in conference play, host Salt Lake CC for another doubleheader Saturday at noon
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.