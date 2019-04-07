Baseball
TWIN FALLS—The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team played toe-to-toe all day Saturday with #10 Southern Nevada but watched the Coyotes rally in the last inning of each game to win 6-4 and 5-3 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.
CSI led game one 4-2 heading into the six inning before Southern Nevada tied it in the sixth and scored the winning runs in the seventh.
Jackson Kohler went 3-for-4 and Hayden Leatham was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Tyler Curtis hit a home run in the fourth scoring Andrew Astin who hit a bunt single.
Colton Carpenter pitched 5.2 innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts.
CSI spotted CSN three runs in the first inning of game two but the Golden Eagles battled back, scoring one run in the fourth and two in eighth to tie it up.
The Golden Eagles scored in the fourth after Nolan Walker took first on a hit by pitch and Leatham doubled him in.
In the eighth, Jordan Scott led off the inning with a single, followed by singles by Hudleson, Walker and Leatham to tie the game.
But that would be all as CSN scored two runs in the ninth with no ball leaving the infield. Southern Nevada took advantage of three bunt singles and two CSI errors for the win.
Connor Breding earned the loss, going 8 innings and giving up four earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
Kohler finished 2-for-3, while Leatham was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
CSI, now 20-18 overall and 7-12 in conference play, hosts league-leading Salt Lake Friday and Saturday.
Softball
TWIN FALLS—The College of Southern Idaho Softball beat Southern Nevada 5-2 and 21-4 Saturday to take all four wins in the Scenic West Athletic Conference series.
The Golden Eagles hit eight home runs on the day and played solid defense with good pitching to win both.
Hadlie Henderson earned the win in game one in the circle, going 4.1 innings and giving up no runs on four hits with one strikeout. Mailee Jensen came in with the bases loaded in the fourth to get the save, going 2.2 innings and giving up two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts.
At the plate no CSI player had more than one hit but Carley Croshaw and Nikki Zielinski each hit solo home runs and Hannah Peterson had a two-RBI double.
The Golden Eagle bats got hot in game two.
CSI trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the first but scored four runs and never looked back.
Sherry Boone, Anjalee Batchelor, Kalena Shepherd, Tristin Evans, Hannah Peterson and Kylie Baumert all hit home runs. Zielinski (4 RBI), Boone (4 RBI) and Croshaw (3 RBI) finished 2-for-2 at the plate. Both Evans and Baumert were 2-for-3 with 2 RBI and a walk.
Jensen earned the win, going the distance and giving up four earned runs with four strikeouts.
CSI, 27-13 overall and 18-6 in conference play, travels to league-leading Salt Lake Friday and Saturday. The two teams split in their first meeting.
