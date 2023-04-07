The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball program has added a second recruit to its 2023 signing class.

Isaac Hawkins, a 6-foot-10 center/forward who averaged a double-double as a high school senior before serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will join the Golden Eagles, the school announced this week.

“Isaac is a long, active big who plays with a motor on both ends of the floor,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert said in a news release. “Bigs with his size, skill set and athleticism are hard to find and we feel that we found a very good one in Isaac. Coming back from his LDS mission will help provide us with another older and mature leader in our locker room. Isaac will be a great addition to our CSI community!”

CSI's Moses, Whaley and Headrick earn NJCAA All-American honors CSI basketball players Isaiah Moses, Rob Whaley and Kaylee Headrick were named NJCAA All-Americans on Tuesday. Moses made the first team; Whaley and Headrick were honorable mention selections.

Hawkins averaged 15 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots as a senior at Legion Collegiate Academy in South Carolina. He had NCAA Division I offers from Army, Marshall and VMI before going on his church mission.

Last month, CSI landed Cassius Carmichael, a 6-5 wing who averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 26 games in his only season at Glendale Community College in Arizona before going on a church mission, to open the signing period.

The Golden Eagles will need to replace at least five sophomores from a 29-2 team that went undefeated during the regular season and earned the No. 2 seed at the NJCAA Championships — including Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Year and UNLV signee Rob Whaley and co-leading scorer Nate Meithof, who has received multiple NCAA Division I offers, most recently from Oregon State University.