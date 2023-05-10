The College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team got taller on Wednesday.

Taylor Johnson, a 6-foot-3 center who averaged a double-double last season as a high school senior, became the Golden Eagles’ fifth signee for the 2023-24 season, the school announced in a news release.

“Taylor brings a style of toughness and gives us a true post player that we haven’t had in awhile,” CSI head coach Randy Rogers said in the release. “Taylor’s ability to be strong and aggressive offensively and defensively will give teams problems. CSI fans will love her hard work and blue collar style of play.”

During her final season at Cannon Falls High School in Minnesota, Johnson tallied 11.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game while earning team MVP and all-conference honors.

The Golden Eagles are reloading after a 31-3 campaign that included a Scenic West Athletic Conference regular-season title, the Region 18 Tournament championship and the second-ever trip to the NJCAA national semifinals in program history.

Baseball: CSI plays at Region 18 tourney

The CSI baseball team played Salt Lake Community College late Wednesday night at the Region 18 Tournament in Henderson, Nevada.

The No. 3-seeded Golden Eagles will play again Thursday, at noon in the winner’s bracket or at 3:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket. Top-seeded College of Southern Nevada and No. 4 Utah State University Eastern round out the tourney field.