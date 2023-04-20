TWIN FALLS — Did you guys expect to win the region championship?

That question to group of seven College of Southern Idaho cowboys gathered in a semi-circle inside the Eldon Evans Expo Center this week garnered the same response.

Seven nodding heads.

“Oh, yeah,” a few of them murmured.

“There was no reason we shouldn’t,” said Sage Allen, his voice rising above the rest.

Then, Wyatt Lloyd spoke up: “Every event, all across the board, we had the talent to win.”

The Golden Eagles’ skill rose to the top during the Rocky Mountain Region’s spring season, with CSI winning four of five rodeos — including last weekend’s finale at Utah Valley University — to claim the regional crown and qualify as a team for June’s College National Finals Rodeo.

Eight cowboys will compete for the Golden Eagles at college rodeo’s showcase event in Casper, Wyoming, though head coach Steve Birnie will be forced to choose just six of them for the scoring team, along with CSI cowgirls Raegan Steed, the region’s breakaway roping champion for the second straight year, and Shelby Higgins, who finished second in barrel racing.

Allen shaded Darien Johnson, his teammate and travel buddy, by 10 points for the bareback riding title, and Tyson Hirschi, Jaspur Brower and Carson Simper swept the top three spots in bull riding.

Lloyd and Hank Whitaker placed second and third, respectively, in saddle bronc riding to earn a trip to Wyoming. And Dane Haas is going, too, after finishing in a third-place tie in steer wrestling.

“We had a little meeting on Sunday, when we got back from Utah, and we told the guys, ‘You need to be going to Casper to win, not be happy just to qualify,’” Birnie told the Times-News. “That’s good … but that shouldn’t be the end goal. They need to have the mindset that when they nod their faces, they’re going to win.”

He added, “They’ve got the talent to go back there and do something.”

The friendly rivalry between Allen and Johnson will rise to its highest stakes at the Ford Wyoming Center that sits on a hill overlooking Casper.

Johnson held the No. 1 spot in the region until the end, when Allen won at Utah Valley, his second victory in the last four events, to edge ahead by the slimmest of margins. Both cowboys were solid in the spring with four top-3 finishes apiece.

“The whole season was good,” said Johnson, who will ride at the CNFR for the second straight year. “We’re friends, we travel together. I’m happy for Sage; I would have been happy if I won, of course.

“But it’s just joking around, like, I’ll get you next time,” he said. “I told him, ‘The CNFR title is mine.’”

Allen’s response?

“I said, ‘I’ll be there,” he told the Times-News with a smile.

“I just had some stuff to prove to people, to myself even,” said Allen, reflecting on the meaning of a regional title. “Having Darien there was big, to push each other, build off each other.”

The CSI bull riding trio worked together, too. While Brower and Simper were sidelined by injuries during the fall, Hirschi managed to stay healthy and built an early lead in the standings that held up for a region championship.

“Even in the fall, they were here, and we kind of helped each other. We were bucking the barrel every day,” Hirschi said. “It was a grind, having to push through practice, but I feel good. Have a good mindset.”

Simper is feeling good, too. He won two weeks ago at Colorado Mesa University to put himself in position to qualify for Casper.

“I had to get the mental dynamic right,” he said. “Get back in the mental game.”

Brower, who was sidelined for months with an upper-body injury that was initially feared to be a broken collarbone, waited until the final event of the final rodeo to qualify for the college finals. He won with 80 points last weekend at Utah Valley.

“Got it done at the last one,” he said, cracking a smile.

While Brower is healthy now, Whitaker isn’t. He’s been out of action for the last month with a broken jaw suffered when a horse stepped on him at practice, an injury that has required his mouth to be wired shut and limited his meals to mostly fluids, Birnie said.

Whitaker is expected to be ready to ride again at the CNFR, though Birnie said his condition could impact the selection of the six cowboys whose points will count for CSI’s team total.

“We’ll have to see how he feels, how his strength is,” Birnie said.

The rest of the guys aren’t thinking much of the team selection. They’re focused on prepping for a chance to win a collegiate championship.

“We’ll leave that to the man with the mustache,” Simper said, referring to Birnie and drawing laughter around the half-circle. “We’re just gonna show up and be ready to go.”

Bulls, broncs & barrels

Rio Curtis was moving fast last weekend at the first District 5 spring rodeo in Jerome. The Gooding cowboy won both days of steer wrestling, clocking 8.5 and 9.35 seconds, and he partnered with Dawson Turner , also of Gooding, to place first on the second day of team roping. Five other contestants won two events apiece: Jerome’s Britt Wells (bareback riding) and Tucker Taylor (bull riding) and Wendell’s Kitanna Barnes (pole bending) were tops on both days in their respective events, while Homedale’s Shanna Robinson (barrel racing and goat tying) and Minico’s Jentree Bott (goat tying and team roping) won multiple events. Next: District 5 competes Friday and Saturday at Shoshone.

was moving fast last weekend at the first District 5 spring rodeo in Jerome. The Gooding cowboy won both days of steer wrestling, clocking 8.5 and 9.35 seconds, and he partnered with , also of Gooding, to place first on the second day of team roping. Five other contestants won two events apiece: Jerome’s (bareback riding) and (bull riding) and Wendell’s (pole bending) were tops on both days in their respective events, while Homedale’s (barrel racing and goat tying) and Minico’s (goat tying and team roping) won multiple events. Next: District 5 competes Friday and Saturday at Shoshone. Wright on! Adyson Wright , a homeschooler who competes for the Castleford club, won four events last weekend in Rupert at the second spring rodeo in District 6. Wright won both days of goat tying, stringing together three legs and throwing her hands in the air at 9.19 and 9.13 seconds. She was also No. 1 in barrel racing and pole bending on the second day. Raft River’s Dally Sears was the only other double-winner, taking the bull riding title on both days for the second straight weekend. Next: District 6 is off this weekend before competing April 28-29 at Burley

, a homeschooler who competes for the Castleford club, won four events last weekend in Rupert at the second spring rodeo in District 6. Wright won both days of goat tying, stringing together three legs and throwing her hands in the air at 9.19 and 9.13 seconds. She was also No. 1 in barrel racing and pole bending on the second day. Raft River’s was the only other double-winner, taking the bull riding title on both days for the second straight weekend. Next: District 6 is off this weekend before competing April 28-29 at Burley Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno pocketed a couple of nice PRCA paychecks last week, $4,399 for splitting second at the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale, Nevada, and $3,000 for a runner-up finish at the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out in Texas, a one-night tournament-style showcase. The only cowboy who bested him at both stops is the guy who all too often does win first place, Stetson Wright , who has already topped $140,000 this season in the quest for his fifth consecutive all-around title. Bruno is sitting ninth in the world standings with $44,076 in season winnings.

pocketed a couple of nice PRCA paychecks last week, $4,399 for splitting second at the Clark County Fair and Rodeo in Logandale, Nevada, and $3,000 for a runner-up finish at the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out in Texas, a one-night tournament-style showcase. The only cowboy who bested him at both stops is the guy who all too often does win first place, , who has already topped $140,000 this season in the quest for his fifth consecutive all-around title. Bruno is sitting ninth in the world standings with $44,076 in season winnings. CSI cowgirl Dani Clark didn’t qualify for the college finals — but she didn’t come away empty-handed during her freshman season: She won the RMR’s Rookie of the Year after placing fifth in breakaway, sixth in barrels and fifth in the all-around standings.