Gio Banuelos adjusts his helmet and digs into the right-side batter’s box to the rhythm of Bad Bunny’s “Después de la Playa.”

He describes his walk-up song as “hype” and uses the same word to describe his Twin Falls Hawks Legion club.

“When we get going, we get pretty hyped up,” he told the Times-News. “It can be really fun with these guys."

From ax-chopping celebrations after a double to postgame ice bucket showers, the Hawks are finding ways to enjoy the grind of summer ball while maintaining a 15-3 mark to end the regular season.

The district tournament begins Tuesday at Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls high schools.

“We’re just dogs,” first baseman Dre Mora told the Times-News. “We don’t want to fail and we don’t want to see each other fail. It is kinda just a motivation wanting to see everybody succeed.”

The Hawks emerged from spring at 4-12 but carried a young roster into the summer. Somehow, the atmosphere changed. Without school, Banuelos said the team feels more connected.

“We kinda mess around a little bit,” Banuelos said. “(Spring) was real quiet and not as fun. We just flipped a switch. Really connected.”

It’s a team full of many leaders and players who find ways to win.

Hawks take flight: Twin Falls' work ethic pays off with fast summer start First-year coach Tyler Mildenberg listed depth as a main strength for his squad. Each player takes a personalized approach toward success.

“It’s really our coach that really helps us all be leaders,” Mora said. “With that, we have to find our way to win games and that is where we are really all leaders.”

First-year coach Tyler Mildenberg, an ex-college ballplayer, oversees a squad that averages 10.5 runs a game while allowing 6.5.

Mildenberg said pitching was the team’s crutch in spring but looks to tighten that along with defense before districts.

“We have some younger guys that are trying to earn a spot,” Mildenberg told the Times-News. “Stuff like that. I think just sometimes nerves, too. I think some guys get complacent sometimes and they need to be on their A-game every time mentally.”

Offensively?

“We are always gonna hit,” he said. “We are always gonna score runs. I know that.”

The district tournament bracket will be released Friday. Buhl and Minico are the only teams to defeat the Hawks so far. Minico won 22-18 in a mid-June contest that included 27 hits.

Buhl swept 11-0 and 12-4 on July 1.

'An absolute leader': College returner Rose helps Buhl build 18-game streak Chase Rose spent his freshman year of college at NCAA Division III Medaille University. Now, he's back helping a Buhl squad amid an 18-game winning streak.

“We are young, but we are very athletic and really good at the game that we play,” Mora said. “Really just good at what we do. We all do our jobs and, hopefully, it is good enough to play in districts.”

