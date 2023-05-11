The College of Southern Idaho softball team is heading into postseason play with confidence.

A 10-game winning streak will do that. But that's not all: The Golden Eagles also have experience on their side when they begin defense of their Region 18 Tournament title on Monday against Utah State University Eastern.

"Obviously, it would be nice to go back-to-back. One thing, we have is sophomores that have been to the national tournament, so they're going to be a little more comfortable," CSI head Nick Baumert told the Times-News. "It would make a great run at the national tournament having a group of sophomores that have played at the national level."

The 42-16 Golden Eagles, who won seven of eight games against Utah State Eastern in the regular season and haven't lost since April 22, are the No. 2 seed in the double-elimination tourney.

Host Salt Lake Community College is the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 College of Southern Nevada in Monday's other opening-round contest.

"Just the way the game of softball is played, the double-elimination bracket is a good way to go. It does give you a little bit of breathing room if you did have a hiccup early in the tournament," Baumert said. "But having to beat the undefeated team twice, if you are on that side of the bracket, is always a big task for sure."

Still, Baumert added, "I love the double-elimination tournament."

In CSI's most recent matchup against Utah State Eastern, a four-game sweep to end April, the Golden Eagles scored 39 runs, highlighted by a 15-0 shutout with sophomore ace Gracie Walters striking out nine and allowing just one hit.

The conference's top pitcher, Walters has 16 wins to go with a 2.65 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings. Brooke Merrill (3.57 ERA) and Abby Hayes (4.79) round out a starting staff that figures to give CSI a chance to win every game.

"With that level of pitching, it's just going to keep you in games," Baumert said.

Utah State Eastern will counter with a heavy hitter in Kalsey Lopes, who stands second in the SWAC with a .545 average. In her team's only win over CSI this season, Lopes homered, singled and drove in two runs.

"She is the one kid on their team you don't want to beat you," he said. "But they also have (Preslee) Christensen, their No. 1 (pitcher), and she has thrown it pretty well all year."

He added, "It will be a good battle."

CSI has an offensive presence of its own.

The Golden Eagles' lineup is fronted by Gracie Tentinger, who is batting .521, fourth in the SWAC, with 35 homers, second nationally, and 101 RBIs, tops in the NJCAA.

With a .503 average, CSI's Brylee Bigelow sits sixth in the SWAC rankings. Tentinger and Tessa Hokanson front the conference in hits with 101 and 84, respectively.

If the seedings hold in the first round, the Golden Eagles would play Tuesday against Salt Lake CC, a team that beat them in five of seven matchups in the regular season.

"When you get a little later in the tournament, you don't necessarily know what pitcher you are going to face," he said. "But with Salt Lake, it's going to be keeping the quick kids off base. They run extremely well, and if we do a good job of keeping them off base, it will be more manageable for us."

SLCC’s offensive lineup holds two of the highest batting averages in the SWAC with Lyndsey Madrigal (.547) and Kendyl Purdey (.544) ranked first and third, respectively.

With 37 homers, Madrigal is the only player in the country with more homers than Tentinger.

What will it take to win another postseason title?

"In the tournament, you need to be a little bit better in every facet of the game compared to regular season," Baumert said. "Tournaments can be kind of fickle with what team is going to get hot, and you just hope you are preparing your team to be hot at the right time."

At a glance The schedule for the Region 18 Tournament, hosted by Salt Lake Community College: Monday's games Game 1: No. 1 Salt Lake Community College vs No. 4 College of Southern Nevada, noon Game 2: No. 2 CSI vs No. 3 Utah State University Eastern, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday's games Game 3: SLCC/CSN loser vs. CSI/Eastern loser, noon Game 4: SLCC/CSN winner vs. CSI/Eastern winner, 2:30 p.m. Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 5 p.m. Wednesday's game Championship: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon