WSU women have chances, fall to USC

PULLMAN — Endyia Rogers tallied 22 points and the USC women's basketball team turned a 11-point first-quarter deficit upside down Sunday, going on a 23-7 run in a 8:02 stretch in the first half to take down the Washington State Cougars 81-71 in Pac-12 play at Beasley Coliseum.
Rogers added eight rebounds and five assists for the Trojans (9-7, 7-6 Pac-12), who swept the season series and haven't lost to the Cougars since Jan. 8, 2017, a stretch of eight games. Alissa Pili added 18 points, Shalexxus Aaron came off the bench for 15 points and six rebounds, Desiree Caldwell tallied 14 points, and reserve Alyson Miura had 10 points. USC was without two of its top players, Jordan Sanders and Angel Jackson, and they combine for more than 22 points per game.
"To have two players out that are really good players, but they're still dangerous in the way they can spread the floor and the shooters they can put in there," WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said. "They were kind of a nightmare matchup for us with five players in double figures. We just couldn't really get a handle on guarding them very well."
Junior forward Ula Motuga paced Washington State (9-7, 7-7) with 25 points and 10 rebounds, posting her second double-double in the past three games. Freshman guard Charlisse Leger-Walker added 24 points, four rebounds and seven assists, but no one else was in double figures. Motuga and Leger-Walker combined to go 16-for-31 (51.6 percent) from the field, while the rest of the team was 9-of-25 (36 percent). Junior guard Cherilyn Molina did not play because of an injury.
Critical also was the Cougars turning the ball over 15 times and the Trojans scoring 26 points off those miscues.
"I think that (was) the turning point," Ethridge said. "I thought we had turnovers way too much the entire game. I thought some of them were really unforced, early, and self-inflicted. You know, in a close game, it's just one or two possessions ... where you leave points out there."
Washington State raced out to a 20-9 in the first 7:14 of the game as Motuga scored the Cougars' first eight points. Her fast-break 3-pointer midway through the first quarter put WSU up 16-7, and four free throws from Leger-Walker made it an 11-point edge.
Caldwell and Miura hit 3s to cap the period as the Cougars were up 22-15. But the Trojans kept the run going in the second, as Aaron hit a 3 and Pili made a pair of free throws to cut the margin to two. Sophomore guard Michaela Jones hit from distance to put WSU back up five. But Rogers' jumper in the lane, a Pili 3 and Caldwell's short shot in the pain gave USC the lead for good.
Motuga tied the game with 5:33 left on a layup, but Rogers hit a shot from beyond the arc and Pili converted another jump to put USC up 32-27 with 4:44 left before halftime. Rogers then hit a jumper just before the intermission to give the Trojans a 41-34 edge going into the locker room.
The Cougars pulled to within one early in the third on Leger-Walker's shot in the lane, but USC pushed its advantage to nine midway through the quarter. The Trojans held a 63-56 lead going to the fourth.
Washington State did climb back into it, tying the game at 71 with 2:35 remaining on Leger-Walker's 3. But Aaron hit a free throw and on the ensuing possession, Krystal Leger-Walker turned it over. Rogers followed with a jumper in the paint, Charlisse Leger-Walker missed a 3 at the other end, and Rogers came through with another basket to give USC a 76-71 lead with 43 seconds left, forcing a timeout and ending the Cougars' threat.
"It's a hard matchup for us," Ethridge said. "We just can't quite get a handle on USC, and it's a credit to them because they're wounded a little bit."
The Cougars next play at 6 p.m. Friday at Arizona.
USC (9-7, 7-6)
Rogers 9-14 3-3 22, Pili 6-12 5-5 18, Caldwell 4-8 5-6 14, Jenkins 0-1 2-4 2, White 0-3 0-0 0, Aaron 5-7 1-2 15, Miura 4-8 0-0 10, Oliver 0-0 0-2 0, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 16-22 81.
WASHINGTON STATE (9-7, 7-7)
Motuga 9-13 5-6 25, C. Leger-Walker 7-18 6-7 24, K. Leger-Walker 3-12 0-0 7, Murekatete 3-4 0-0 6, Teder 1-5 0-0 3, Nankervis 1-2 1-2 3, Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Sarver 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 12-15 71.
USC 15 26 22 18—81
Washington State 22 12 22 15—71
3-point goals — USC 9-23 (Aaron 4-6, Miura 2-6, Pili 1-2, Caldwell 1-2, Rogers 1-4, White 0-1, Campbell 0-2), Washington State 9-28 (C. Leger-Walker 4-11, Motuga 2-3, Jones 1-1, Teder 1-5, K. Leger-Walker 1-8). Rebounds — USC 27 (Rogers 8), Washington State 35 (Motuga 10). Assists — USC 13 (Rogers 5), Washington State 19 (C. Leger-Walker, K. Leger-Walker 7). Total fouls — USC 15, Washington State 18.