WSU women have chances, fall to USC

Critical also was the Cougars turning the ball over 15 times and the Trojans scoring 26 points off those miscues.

"I think that (was) the turning point," Ethridge said. "I thought we had turnovers way too much the entire game. I thought some of them were really unforced, early, and self-inflicted. You know, in a close game, it's just one or two possessions ... where you leave points out there."

Washington State raced out to a 20-9 in the first 7:14 of the game as Motuga scored the Cougars' first eight points. Her fast-break 3-pointer midway through the first quarter put WSU up 16-7, and four free throws from Leger-Walker made it an 11-point edge.

Caldwell and Miura hit 3s to cap the period as the Cougars were up 22-15. But the Trojans kept the run going in the second, as Aaron hit a 3 and Pili made a pair of free throws to cut the margin to two. Sophomore guard Michaela Jones hit from distance to put WSU back up five. But Rogers' jumper in the lane, a Pili 3 and Caldwell's short shot in the pain gave USC the lead for good.

Motuga tied the game with 5:33 left on a layup, but Rogers hit a shot from beyond the arc and Pili converted another jump to put USC up 32-27 with 4:44 left before halftime. Rogers then hit a jumper just before the intermission to give the Trojans a 41-34 edge going into the locker room.