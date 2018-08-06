MOSCOW — That palpable, sweet stench of football drifted through the orange tint of a setting sun, which almost gave off a fall-like effect. While the quarterbacks and specialists loosened up on the Sprinturf, a collection of sharp howls pierced the breezy Palouse air Saturday evening outside of the Kibbie Dome.
It was the commanders of an Idaho football team which, just then, stampeded out of the glass doors and onto the field for its first practice—donning matte gold and silver lids, black and white tops, but not pads just yet.
Yet while anyone on any given day might take on that role as a vocal, invigorating leader, true influence comes from verifiable talent, and that’s exactly what was put on display—especially in the receiving core—to open fall camp.
Although he’s been in town for only a fraction of the time some of his teammates have spent here, juco transfer Jeff Cotton has joined David Ungerer as one of the offensive paladins in a squad which boasts a ton of youth.
“I believe my work ethic (makes me a leader), just coming in every day and training like it’s my last and giving it my all,” Cotton said.
That’s definitely an applicable point, considering there were spurts during full-set team drills where Cotton seemed unguardable.
During one stretch of plays, Cotton, who looks imposingly large in person, nabbed four balls in a row. His shortest gain in that span was about 7 yards.
“He’s really a worker and, God, he’s a big kid. I think he’s like 203 pounds,” offensive coordinator Kris Cinkovich said. “He can win some one-on-one battles and he’s got that motor that keeps going. But more importantly, he’s got the energy where he doesn’t ever get beat down or get down.”
Oftentimes, it was the 6-2 Cotton, split wide to the right, with Ungerer at the slot and speedster DJ Lee on the opposite side.
Ungerer, who encompasses practically all of the team’s remaining receiving-core experience—he’s the leading returner in the group, with 555 yards and six scores on his career—also ostensibly verified a gear unseen by UI fans as of yet.
Twice he split the secondary on deep routes, and twice he adjusted to lobs thrown overhead, turned to position, and leaped above defensive backs, handling highlight-reel-worthy receptions.
“He’s 5-8!” one unspecified defensive coach could be heard shouting into the ears of his secondary.
“Wherever the ball’s placed, I gotta go catch it, you know, a couple times today it went high and luckily I was able to make the catch,” Ungerer said with a grin.
Another noteworthy rep showed Ungerer gallop about 35 yards down the sideline, beat his man, and turn to finger-tip snag a fairly placed ball from Mason Petrino while dragging his left foot inbounds.
But there’s still loads of youth on this team, and Ungerer said he’s started to welcome that consultation role he’s been waiting years for.
“There’s a lot of young guys, not just at the receiver position, but everywhere on the field. We even got new coaches so everybody’s out here learning and it’s kind of weird being an old guy, even still being a player, but its just my role this year,” he said.
Those rookies were greeted by the reality of the sport. Mistakes were countered with presumed chiding and some extra sprints post-practice for a few young guys.
NOTES
The playcalling was exceedingly balanced: zone runs, rollouts on play action and 30-yard shots were sprinkled throughout.
Colton Richardson and Mason Petrino split quarterback reps equally. Both looked sharp in day one. Richardson flouted his sound arm and dexterity at zipping the pigskin into tight spaces, while Petrino was efficient in scramble situations. About five passes combined missed the mark in full-team drills. Nikhil Nayar also impressed in his reps. The 6-2, 230-pound freshman out of Mercer Island, Wash., exhibited a solid arm and footwork. Dylan Lemle was not present.
Cinkovich on the O-line: “Sean Tulette and Irving Schuster have had good summers. Tulette’s flipping between center and tackle, we’ll see what allows us to do the best. Conner Vrba, consequently, is flipping between center and guard. We have several different configurations. We’ll put the five best players on the field and they’ll be good.”
The 6-6, 300-pound Schuster spent the day almost entirely at strong tackle. Based on his discernible strength, it’d be easy to speculate that he’ll stay at that spot.
Roshaun Johnson, Jack Bamis and the 5-9, 240-pound Aundre Carter all split snaps behind “Big Smooth” Isaiah Saunders.
Kaden Elliss split time between offense and defense almost equally. After demonstrating countless post-catch bursts and handling every ball thrown his way, at least one thing’s for certain with Elliss: he looks far and away more comfortable and versatile on offense than he did last season.
QUOTABLE
“Last year I think (the offensive line) took some criticism, which is fine, and we weren’t very good pass protectors,” Cinkovich said. “But we had the leading rusher in the Sun Belt, the first guy in 21 years from Idaho that led his conference in rushing. We’re gonna build on that, because we have four of those guys back and we’re going to be way better pass protectors.”
“Going against Big Sky defensive backs, I think we’ll be able to run by a lot of them with the speed we have,” Cotton said.
