Vandals get burned from the arc, lose to UNC

MOSCOW — Scott Blakney conveyed the mindset for Idaho by converting two jump-hooks in the first minute of play.

Tre’Shon Smoots later conveyed the mindset for Northern Colorado by converting three 3-pointers in a 65-second span.

Guess which mindset was more productive.

Getting outscored by 30 points from beyond the arc, the Vandals squandered an assertive performance by Blakney on Saturday and suffered their 11th consecutive loss to open their men’s basketball season, 75-61.

They showed improvement in this Big Sky game at spectator-free Memorial Gym, especially compared to two days earlier when they lost 74-54 to the same team.

But the disappointments keep coming. The Vandals are now 0-11 overall and 0-8 in league play.

“It’s never fun to be in a situation like this,” second-year coach Zac Claus said. “I know our kids are fighting like heck. They keep coming back for more.

“We have to improve. We have to get away from making the same mistakes. We have to quit making the same turnovers. We have to eliminate the same missed assignments defensively.”