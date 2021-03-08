 Skip to main content
University of Idaho won’t travel to Northern Arizona this weekend, game to be rescheduled
The University of Idaho football team’s game scheduled for Saturday at Northern Arizona has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Vandals program, the school announced Monday night.

Both schools and the Big Sky Conference are working to reschedule the game, according to Monday’s press release.

The Vandals (1-1) opened the season Feb. 27 with a win over Eastern Washington. They were ranked No. 19 in the Stats Perform FCS National Poll heading into last weekend’s home game against UC Davis, but the Vandals came up short, 27-17.

