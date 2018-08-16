The State Board of Education fired University of Idaho Athletic Director Rob Spear on Thursday — ending more than four months of speculation about his future.
The firing was for “convenience,” meaning Spear likely will be paid for the time left on his contract. The vote was unanimous in an open meeting Thursday at Idaho State University.
Spear had been on paid administrative leave since April 3 while the university hired two independent investigators to study his department’s handling of sexual assault and harassment complaints in 2012-13. The investigation concluded that Spear’s handling of a sexual assault accusation against a football player in 2013 was “inadequate” but also faulted the university for a lack of training and insufficient notice of policy changes.
The State Board stepped in to make the final decision on Spear after deciding not to extend the contract of Idaho President Chuck Staben, who is entering his final school year at the helm. Staben placed Spear on leave. He recused himself citing a conflict of interest, the board said.
The State Board met in executive session Wednesday afternoon at Idaho State to consider personnel issues at Idaho State and Idaho. The meeting lasted 2 hours, 10 minutes. Staben was called in during the meeting and stayed for about 10 minutes.
Eight former U of I female athletes have expressed concerns with Spear’s leadership to the Idaho Statesman this year, including one Vandals hall of famer, two potential hall of famers and a longtime administrator. Former distance runner Hannah Kiser, a 20-time conference champion, told the Statesman last week that Spear threatened to keep her out of the hall of fame if she transferred to Washington State for her final season after graduating from the school. Spear blocked her transfer and she left Idaho anyway, ending her career.
Spear has worked at Idaho since 1989. He was named interim athletic director in October 2003 and promoted to the full-time job in January 2004. His latest contract paid $196,958 per year through February 2020.
Spear was placed on an initial 60-day leave the day before the ASUI student senate voted 10-5 to ask for his resignation. The leave was extended May 31 to provide more time for investigation.
Spear came under fire after the Idaho Statesman reported on complaints by three different women, including two student-athletes, against football player Jahrie Level in 2012-13. The university and Spear have acknowledged that Title IX policy wasn’t followed when diver Mairin Jameson accused Level of sexual assault in April 2013. Level was dismissed from the team when a surveillance video surfaced backing Jameson’s allegation.
Spear was placed on leave after the Statesman reported about the third case involving Level, which predated the other two. All three were reported to school officials and Moscow Police at the time.
Spear has said he didn’t know until this year about the first case involving Level in November 2012 or that distance runner Maggie Miller had called Moscow Police in April 2013 to accuse Level of making a threat.
Better handling of the 2012 case could have prevented the 2013 incidents, Staben told the Statesman when the investigative report was released July 31.
“In 2012, we had a concern about a student-athlete on our campus, Jahrie Level,” said Staben, who wasn’t at the U of I then, “and had, at that time, the university taken a different course with him it is possible that all the 2013 incidents could have been avoided. But it’s a lot easier to see that in hindsight than in foresight.”
Spear has cited confusing policies and a lack of Title IX training while discussing his actions in 2012-13.
While Spear was on leave, the State Board of Education announced that it wouldn’t renew Staben’s contract beyond 2018-19. Fourteen boosters signed a letter to the State Board suggesting Staben be removed from office, with his decision to place Spear on leave among the complaints.
