MOSCOW — It's returning three starters from the 2017 unit, all of whom just happened to have contributed heavily to the second-best pass defense in the Sun Belt last year.
But Idaho football's secondary will have a lot more riding on it this season - in the words of coach Paul Petrino, the Sun Belt is known for defense, the Big Sky offense. And when teams in the former conference need yardage, they stack more responsibility on the backfield in comparison with the latter.
In the Big Sky, several teams rely on chucking it - Eastern Washington, UC Davis, Montana and Northern Arizona averaged over 300 passing yards per game last year. Considering the preponderance of talent among opposing field generals in the conference (EWU's Gage Gubrud is a preseason third-team All-American), it'd be safe to say the Vandals' defensive backs will be counted on to a high degree.
With senior boundary corner Dorian Clark back from injury with the hardy, well-sized DBs, perhaps they'll take in the new locale with fervor.
"Everybody's gonna get the best of us," said a visibly eager Clark, UI's steady-coverage leader of the party. "We're gonna compete (in the conference) because we go hard every play we bring it every day."
Besides safety Armond Hawkins, UI didn't lose anyone. In fact, they gained a piece or two - former running back Denzal Brantley will start at strong safety after seeing limited action last year; Jordan Grabski returns from injury for another season in which he'll play the nickel; and former wide receiver Jante Boston will occupy a relief cornerback role.
Brantley, with his taped fingers reminiscent of some early-2000s Miami safety, has applied a proverb with respect to his new look: he likes to hit. And with a physical quality suggesting "running back," it's pretty blatant.
Weighing in at 211, he's also the biggest guy in the secondary by a long shot.
"I'm more of a downhill, run-stopper-type safety my best tendency would be hard hitting," Brantley said earlier in camp. "But this summer and fall, I've been working on coverage, working on man-to-man."
Scrappiness doesn't seem to be where UI's DBs are lacking. Jalen Hoover, who started as a true freshman in 2017 at free safety, is back at the same spot - almost every down during fall camp, he ripped at the arms of ball carriers, hoping to perfect the right motions for turnover-creating.
However, in one-on-one coverage against the Vandals' nimble receiving corps in scrimmages, the secondary was hit with a few haymakers. Both Petrino and defensive coordinator Mike Breske recognized it, and it's only another part of the process in the Breske scheme.
"(The DBs) need to keep it in front, rally and create takeaways. Two-in-one vice tackle, and don't leave the other DBs on islands. We've gotta run to the ball," Breske said.
What would it look like when carried out to fruition?
"We need to keep the ball in front of us on the back end and let our bell cows up front at the linebacker positions have some fun," continued Breske.
If they keep everything in front, Breske said, "we're gonna be pretty good."
Opposite Clark, at the field corner spot, will be second-year starter Lloyd Hightower, who boasts a distinguishable jam. There's also some depth to alleviate though, in sophomore Sedrick Thomas - who saw loads of time last year in relief and even led the team in passes defensed (5) - freshman Wyryor Noil, and sophomores Tevin Duke and Tyrese Dedmon.
"(Depth is) something that's stood out," Clark said. "You see these young guys coming out there, running fast and playing fast. They pick up the defense, so that's been really encouraging for us to have that depth."
But where is depth usually inessential? At kicker, of course.
UI doesn't even need more than one - it has a potential All-American candidate in sophomore Cade Coffey. Two kickers might be used though; Noah Croninger will likely take kickoffs to lighten the load on Coffey, who'll assume punting and place-kicking duties.
"He's special," special teams coach Troy Purcell said of Coffey. "He's very consistent and he's always working at it, and that's what we need is a consistent field goal and PAT kicker."
Coffey, a former futboler in England and still-die-hard fan of the Premier League, has ferried that leg-aptitude to UI, where he said he's become semi-automatic when it comes to any field-goal distance under 50 yards.
"The (team) looks up to him, knowing he's gonna be strong in the clutch," Purcell said.
And his booming punts, nostalgic of his mentor, Austin Rehkow's?
"That placement is going to be really solid," Purcell confirmed.
Albeit, there is some depth on special teams, when it comes to the returners, that is.
David Ungerer, a "shifty kind of guy you want back there," according to Purcell, will be the No. 1 punt returner.
And on kick return, there are some more options. Brantley is listed as the first preference, but wideouts Jeff Cotton, Cutrell Haywood and Michael Noil have each split time back there too. Purcell's not really worried which number is called.
"There's some speed back there, so it's going to be fun to watch," Purcell said. "Whoever's sparking this team the best will get the opportunities."
A spark is what the bunch surely needs to trigger. Perhaps one of the speedsters can chalk up a touchdown on a kick or punt return this season - something the Vandals failed to do in 2017.
