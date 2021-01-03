UI rallies, loses in OT

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho men’s basketball team produced some of its best offensive numbers of the season on Saturday. Some season-worst defensive stats canceled them out.
The Vandals shot a season-best 50.9 percent from the floor and cleared the 70-point threshold for the first time this season in an 83-78 overtime loss to the visiting Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Memorial Gym. NAU’s 10 made 3-pointers and 83 points are season-highs for UI opponents and dropped the Vandals to 0-7, the program’s worst start since 2004-05.
Senior forward Scott Blakney anchored Idaho’s offense with a career-high 23 points, and guards Gabe Quinnett (career-high 18 points) and Damen Thacker (season-high 17 points) hit big-time 3s to help the Vandals rally from a late 12-point deficit. But the Lumberjacks’ all-conference point guard and equally timely 3s were too much down the stretch.
“It’s nice to see that we still got fight in us,” Thacker said after the game. “We took them to overtime, so we’re not giving up. Play to the last whistle.”
Tied at 70, Thacker missed a 3 at the end of regulation to send the game to OT. Blakney scored 17 seconds into the extra period to give the Vandals a lead.
But NAU quickly answered, scoring four consecutive points to retake the lead 74-72. Blakney, UI’s offensive centerpiece throughout, fouled out with 3:37 remaining.
NAU stayed in front for the rest of overtime. Cameron Shelton — the Lumberjacks’ all-conference point guard and the Big Sky Conference’s leading scorer this season — extended a late possession with an offensive rebound and hit two ensuing free throws to put his team ahead 81-78 with 6 seconds to play. Quinnett tried to tie the game with a 3, but it was blocked by Jay Green, and Nik Mains iced Northern Arizona’s win with two more free throws.
It was a disappointing result for the Vandals (0-4 in the Big Sky), who were down 58-46 with 9:54 to go in regulation before rallying and taking a late lead. Thacker and Quinnett each hit back-to-back 3s to lead a 14-2 run that tied the game at 60 with 4:23 on the clock, and Quinnett buried another 3 to give the Vandals a 67-64 lead at the 2:02 mark.
After Mains made a 3 to tie it at 67, Ja’Vary Christmas buried a 3 from the corner to put Idaho ahead 70-67 with 36.6 seconds to go. The clutch bucket ended a thrilling sequence for the Vandals that started when Blakney stuffed Shelton’s shot at the rim, halting NAU’s bid to take the lead.
But Northern Arizona wasn’t done. Keith Haymon sank a 3 to tie the game again at 70 with 26 seconds remaining, leading to Thacker’s would-be game-winner that fell off the mark.
“I was incredibly pleased that they were able to bounce back (from) being down double figures with 10 minutes to play,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “It shows that we’re building that resiliency, we’re building that toughness. Simply disappointing to come out on the short end of it.”
NAU’s 12-point second-half lead was the largest for either team and was an outlier in what was a close game throughout. Neither team led by more than five points until the Lumberjacks’ 18-6 run that gave them the 12-point advantage. The game featured 13 lead changes and 10 ties, including several of each in the final minutes of regulation. NAU (3-6, 2-1) led 34-31 at halftime.
The Vandals, who entered the game ranked ninth in the 11-team Big Sky in field-goal percentage (40.1), hit almost 51 percent in this one. Blakney was a big reason why. The senior was a focal point of the offense, touching the ball on seemingly every possession and often finishing those possessions with points. He used his 6-foot-8, 231-pound frame to score over and around smaller defenders, shooting 10-for-14. He also tied for the team lead with five rebounds.
Blakney hadn’t scored more than 13 points in a game this season until this one.
“We know Scotty’s a big part of this offense, and it was just a matter of time before he got himself going,” Thacker said. “He’s a veteran player and he knows how to get himself going. It was good to see him break free tonight.”
But whenever Blakney went out of the game, Idaho struggled to score, until Thacker and Quinnett got hot after halftime. The Vandals went 1-for-7 from 3-point range in the first half and were 7-of-11 from distance in the second, finishing 8-for-21 (38.1 percent) in the game.
Idaho never could build a substantial lead because of turnover troubles. The Lumberjacks had 11 steals and coaxed the Vandals into four other giveaways. NAU converted Idaho’s 15 turnovers into 22 points.
NAU also stayed committed to its outside shot, making 10 of 25 (40 percent) — UI opponent highs for makes and attempts this season.
Shelton also played his best late in the game. The left-handed junior used ball screens to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates, piling up 30 points and seven assists, plus six rebounds and three steals while going 9-for-11 on free throws.
Shelton had 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Thursday’s game with the Vandals — a 78-65 NAU win.
“You’re talking about one of the best players in the league in Cameron Shelton, and he showed it over the past two days why he is an all-league type of guy,” Claus said. “He is a dynamic player that is going to continue to have success as we go through Big Sky play.
Mains added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Northern Arizona. Haymon chipped in 15 points on 5-of-8 3s. Christmas and Babacar Thiombane had eight points each for the Vandals.
Idaho’s next chance to snap its early-season skid is Thursday and Saturday at Southern Utah, which leads the Big Sky at 7-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.
Guernsey can be reached at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.