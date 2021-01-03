UI rallies, loses in OT

NAU’s 12-point second-half lead was the largest for either team and was an outlier in what was a close game throughout. Neither team led by more than five points until the Lumberjacks’ 18-6 run that gave them the 12-point advantage. The game featured 13 lead changes and 10 ties, including several of each in the final minutes of regulation. NAU (3-6, 2-1) led 34-31 at halftime.

The Vandals, who entered the game ranked ninth in the 11-team Big Sky in field-goal percentage (40.1), hit almost 51 percent in this one. Blakney was a big reason why. The senior was a focal point of the offense, touching the ball on seemingly every possession and often finishing those possessions with points. He used his 6-foot-8, 231-pound frame to score over and around smaller defenders, shooting 10-for-14. He also tied for the team lead with five rebounds.

Blakney hadn’t scored more than 13 points in a game this season until this one.

“We know Scotty’s a big part of this offense, and it was just a matter of time before he got himself going,” Thacker said. “He’s a veteran player and he knows how to get himself going. It was good to see him break free tonight.”