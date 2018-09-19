MOSCOW — The bye week may have come at an opportune time for the Vandal secondary. In the words of sophomore safety Jalen Hoover, senior corner Dorian Clark and cornerbacks coach Vernon Smith, "we got better."
Superior is what UI's secondary will need to become Saturday afternoon, when it squares off against gunslinging UC Davis away from home.
Not as if the defensive backs haven't been respectable thus far — they rank fourth in the Big Sky in pass defense through two games (216 yards per) and have allowed one passing touchdown in each.
But this Aggies offense is atypical, perhaps unlike anything this Vandals troupe has seen up to this point (save the remaining players from the 2016 roster who played at Washington State).
"From the Sun Belt, it's different because those teams they were more run-heavy teams. UC Davis is a pass-heavy team," Hoover said. "We really haven't found anybody that does that yet as much as they do."
One could say Davis has an affinity - an obsession - for chucking it. Through three games, it has 46 first downs on passing attempts compared to 17 via the ground. With last year's Big Sky newcomer of the year in Jake Maier at the helm and Keelan Doss - one of the premier wideouts in all of D-I - to toss it to, the Aggies try the tactic about 55 times per game, and it's worked about 56 percent of the time (counting a loss at Stanford).
Davis piles up about 50 more yards passing than the conference's No. 2 squad, and it does it from all angles, with barely a hint of easy-to-read rhythm.
"It's hard to pick up on tendencies with them because they do what they want to do whenever they want to do it," Hoover said. "They really do try and keep you on your toes - it's just random at times."
UI coach Paul Petrino and Smith both recognized the wit in Davis' offensive schematics. Aggies coach Dan Hawkins and offensive coordinator Tim Plough get clever and enigmatic with offense.
"Plough is pretty good about giving you a bunch of different looks, different formations they're pretty good about hiding them," Smith said.
Though it is ideal that Smith is the one in charge of UI's corners now. He's already somewhat accustomed to Davis, maybe more than anyone. Smith was Northern Arizona's secondary coach last season, where he helped the Lumberjacks to a spot in the FCS playoffs.
He also already has a win over Davis under his belt - a 45-31 takedown which saw Maier only go for 164 yards, one score and a pick - and now he'll get a new-look rematch.
"It'll be a good challenge for us, but definitely one we can get done," Smith said.
Clark noted UI will have to bring its "A game" on Saturday. Done effectively, that might translate to a dawdled Davis offense. The Lumberjacks handled the Aggies last year by limiting deep attempts, making open-field tackles and notching third-down stops.
Easier said than done, probably, but UI's bye surely helped - the bodies in the secondary are recovered, Smith said some "little things" were brushed up and of course, more time to exercise countless passing reps.
"When we get to the game, all we have to do is execute," Clark said. "We've worked on it so much and we've seen them before, so we just gotta go out there and make it happen."
"Playing fast," Clark said, is key. Though it also helps if the game gets slowed down. That's come a bit easier now with a solidified secondary - two upperclassmen flank the outsides, Denzal Brantley is back healthy and Hoover had an entire freshman year of starting reps against Sun Belt opponents to eliminate traces of former "panic mode."
And they'll want to slow down No. 3 in blue too, who's had 100 or more yards in all except four games since the start of 2017.
"Coach's schemes overall put us in the best situations to be able to cover that," Hoover said. "It's pass, so biggest thing is to stop that and make them do something they don't wanna do. I feel like that's how we're gonna attack that - slow them down."
NOTES
- Third-down scenarios (and surplus passing reps) have been commonplace in "good-on-good" sessions - those stops have taken UC Davis out of gear in the past, and making more of them is near the top of Petrino's checklist.
- UI's been rotating bodies in the secondary endlessly since fall camp, which seems likely to be paying off given the volume of Aggie throws. "It doesn't matter if you played Week 1, we might need you Week 8. I need to keep developing them so they're ready to answer that call," said Smith.
- Center Conner Vrba said he's felt good, but will continue to undergo precautionary evaluation after suffering a heat-related injury before Week 1. He started last week and has been a go at practices.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.