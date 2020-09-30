Sports Briefs

STATE MEDIA POLL
Week 5
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Coeur d’Alene (6) 3-0 49 1
2. Rigby (5) 5-0 47 2
3. Rocky Mountain 3-0 36 3
4. Highland 5-1 20 4
5. Eagle 2-1 12 5
Others receiving votes: Meridian 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Skyline (10) 4-1 54 1
2. Vallivue (1) 5-0 45 2
3. Blackfoot 4-1 27 3
4. Middleton 3-1 25 4
5. Bishop Kelly 2-1 8 —
Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Hillcrest 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (10) 4-0 54 1
2. Kimberly (1) 5-0 42 3
3. Fruitland 4-0 21 4
4. South Fremont 5-0 19 t-5
5. Homedale 2-1 16 t-5
Others receiving votes: Gooding 13.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (11) 5-0 55 1
2. North Fremont 3-0 44 2
3. Melba 2-1 31 3
4. Aberdeen 3-1 23 4
5. Declo 3-2 6 —
Others receiving votes: Firth 5, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Prairie (11) 3-0 55 1
2. Oakley 5-0 44 2
3. Raft River 3-1 29 4
t-4. Genesee 3-0 11 5
t-4. Kamiah 4-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 8, Notus 4, Butte County 3.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Carey (11) 4-0 55 1
2. Dietrich 5-0 44 2
3. Kendrick 2-1 29 t-4
4. Mullan 4-1 19 3
5. Garden Valley 2-3 6 —
Others receiving votes: Castleford 5, Rockland 4, Horseshoe Bend 3.
Voters: Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK, Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune, Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press ,Jim Church, KORT-FM, Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle, Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal, Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman, Brittany Cooper, KMVT, Allan Steele, Post Register, Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com, John Wustrow, Idaho Press
College of Southern Idaho AthleticsCoaches Show
The weekly CSI Coaches Show will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Muni Storage. Watch it live on Facebook on the CSI Athletics page.
Softball Team
The CSI Softball Team will be hosting a round robin on Saturday at First Federal Field. We ask that all fans wear face masks and social distance
Game Times:
11 a.m.—CSI vs. Bad to the Bone
1 p.m.—Utah Thunder-Boydston vs. Bad to the Bone
3 p.m.—CSI vs. Utah Thunder-Boydston
Baseball Team
The CSI Baseball Team will have three intra-squad scrimmages Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 2 p.m. at Skip Walker Field.
Men’s Basketball Coaches Clinic
The Coaches Clinic will run Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the CSI Gymnasium. There are still a few spots left if you are interested in attending. For more information about the clinic go to: CSI Coaches Clinic. Immediately following the clinic at 4:30 p.m. the Golden Eagles will scrimmage Montana Tech. We ask that all fans wear face masks and social distance. No more than 250 people will be allowed in the gym.
Cross Country
This Friday is your one chance to see the College of Southern Idaho Cross Country Teams in action. The Golden Eagles will be hosting the Idaho Milk Products CSI Classic Friday at 5 p.m. at Canyon Springs Golf Course. Come out and support your CSI teams!
Women’s Basketball
When fans come out to watch the College of Southern Idaho Women’s Basketball Team this year, many will recognize two faces on the sidelines. Former Golden Eagle players, Jane Nelson and Reggie Larry have made the switch from being on the court competing to helping young players gain that same experience.
Rodeo Team
LOGAN, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Men’s Rodeo Team extended its Rocky Mountain Region lead with a team win at the Utah State University Rodeo Friday and Saturday. The Women’s team also fared well, taking third and moving up to fourth in the region standings. Logan Anseth led the way for the Golden Eagles, winning the Men’s All Around title, taking second in Tie Down Roping and Team Roping.Individually, CSI’s Shaun Mentaberry took first in Saddle Bronc Riding and Derek Wadsworth won the Tie Down Roping. Wadsworth also placed fifth in Steer Wrestling and third in All-Around. Others that placed for the Golden Eagles included Russell Kay (2nd in Saddle Bronc), Riggin Smith (3rd in Saddle Bronc and 3rd in Tie Down Roping), Dillon Gray (2nd in Bareback), Chett Deitz (3rd in Bareback), Brayden Shore (2nd in Bull Riding), Daniel Eary (5th in Tie Down Roping and 6th in Steer Wrestling), Breksten Sanderson (4th in Steer Wrestling).
For the women, Kaylee Cornia took fifth in the Women’s All Around. She placed second in Team Roping and fifth in Goat Tying. Teammates Lexi Simper (3rd in Team Roping) and Shelby Higgins (3rd in Team Roping) also scored points for the team.
CSI Men stand in first place in the region with 1,520 points. Utah State University Eastern is in second with 915. The Golden Eagles Women are in fourth with 420 points. Idaho State University leads the standings with 1,190 points.
