Sports Briefs

LOGAN, Utah—The College of Southern Idaho Men’s Rodeo Team extended its Rocky Mountain Region lead with a team win at the Utah State University Rodeo Friday and Saturday. The Women’s team also fared well, taking third and moving up to fourth in the region standings. Logan Anseth led the way for the Golden Eagles, winning the Men’s All Around title, taking second in Tie Down Roping and Team Roping.Individually, CSI’s Shaun Mentaberry took first in Saddle Bronc Riding and Derek Wadsworth won the Tie Down Roping. Wadsworth also placed fifth in Steer Wrestling and third in All-Around. Others that placed for the Golden Eagles included Russell Kay (2nd in Saddle Bronc), Riggin Smith (3rd in Saddle Bronc and 3rd in Tie Down Roping), Dillon Gray (2nd in Bareback), Chett Deitz (3rd in Bareback), Brayden Shore (2nd in Bull Riding), Daniel Eary (5th in Tie Down Roping and 6th in Steer Wrestling), Breksten Sanderson (4th in Steer Wrestling).