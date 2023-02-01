TWIN FALLS — When Kaylee Headrick was wrapping up her senior season at Westlake High School in Utah, she was uncertain about her future.

College basketball? Maybe.

“Honestly, I didn’t know if I wanted to go play past high school,” Headrick told the Times-News this week.

In the midst of a remarkable freshman campaign for No. 5 College of Southern Idaho, and two NCAA Division I offers later, Headrick is glad she did.

“Now, I have been really blessed. I love the experience here,” said Headrick, crediting CSI's Jill Lungren, a former high school teammate, for encouraging her to keep playing.

Not that the transition to the junior college level didn't require work. In Twin Falls, Headrick has moved from a predominately guard position in high school to take on additional responsibilities as a forward expected to defend the middle and rebound, rebound, rebound.

“In the beginning, it was tough. I never had my back to the basket. I was more catch-on-the-wing to get shots or drive for a layup,” she said. But, after, “putting in some work, it has been a lot better, and I enjoy playing the four. It has been good for me.”

Headrick isn't afraid of the demand's collegiate basketball places on athletes. She remembers from an early age running drills to stay fresh in the offseason under the guidance of her father, Robb Headrick, whom she credits for helping her establish a strong work ethic.

Collegiate ball is more fast-paced and aggressive, so it is vital to be pushing all the time even outside of regular practice, Headrick said.

“I get out before practice to shoot with a few other girls. I also focus on personal workouts,” she said. “I always push myself to work on improving the little things in my game, so I can focus on finishing the season strong and hopefully move on.”

Headrick’s short time at CSI has already altered her goals, removing any uncertainty and motivating her to play at the university level. She has offers from Utah State University and Utah Valley University, though she hasn't made a decision on what's next.

In the shorter term, Headrick's main focus is the Golden Eagles' quest for the national tournament. They've won 11 straight games after beating Snow College of Utah on Thursday night. That victory followed up a 19-point triumph last weekend at Salt Lake Community College to avenge the team's lone loss in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

Defense has been the key for CSI. In fact, Randy Rogers told the Times-News last month that he believed this year's team might be the best defensive unit during his 21 years as head coach in Twin Falls.

“Defense is definitely one of the team's strengths. When going into games more defense-minded, it helps set up a better offense," said Headrick, one of the team's defensive pillars. "This is a big key for us."

Against SLCC, CSI converted 28 turnovers into 33 points. Headrick finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds — her 10th double-double of the season.

“We were really focused during the game and upset about the outcome on Dec. 17,” she said. “We were ready on the defensive end with great ball pressure, especially on their guards. They were never able to set up an effective offense."

It's on to the next game now.

“We are motivated to win the Region 18 title and play in a national tournament,” Headrick said. “The drive is alive and these wins along the road keep us going and looking forward to the next one.”

