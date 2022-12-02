'Ready to play': CSI men, women charge into SWAC openers with national rankings

What’s gone wrong so far this season for the College of Southern Idaho basketball teams?

It’s a short list:

The women have lost once in nine games.

The men trailed at halftime – once.

And, basically, that’s it. Heading into the first weekend of Scenic West Athletic Conference play, at home against Utah State University Eastern, the Golden Eagles are soaring with shiny national rankings, gaudy statistical advantages and all sorts of confidence.

“I like where we’re at,” Jeff Reinert, the fourth-year men’s head coach, told the Times-News on Thursday.

There’s a lot to like, and that’s even after the worst half of the season Tuesday night forced CSI to rally for an unexpectedly tough overtime win against Laramie County Community College of Wyoming. The Eagles prevailed, 103-95 – led by freshman guard Isaiah Moses, who cashed in 31 points to go with eight assists, seven rebounds and three steals.

“I wasn’t happy during the game, but it was a good thing for us. We had to really execute and battle at the end of the game to win in overtime,” Reinert said. “When you face adversity, you either get stronger or you get worse. We got stronger. We learned a lesson: We’ve got to show up at the start of every game.”

CSI, ranked fifth nationally and undefeated after 11 games, recovered from a 44-41 halftime deficit against LCCC, shot 52% in the second half and topped the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season with a dominant overtime period.

The Eagles hadn’t been pushed in such a way since surviving by a single point against No. 3 Odessa College of Texas in the season’s third game.

Mostly, CSI has cruised – and sophomore Nate Meithof is a big reason why. The transfer from Westmont College, a four-year school in California, has picked up where he left off last season when he led the Golden State Athletic Conference in scoring at 18.5 points a game while earning Freshman of the Year honors.

“He’s done nothing to disappoint,” Reinert said of Meithof, a 6-foot-5 lefty forward who has started all 11 games, averaging 18.2 points. “He’s been absolutely fantastic.”

Rob Whaley (13.7), Moses (12.6) and Hasan Abdul-Hakim (11.8) have also played key offensive roles for a CSI team that’s averaging 92.1 points and outscoring opponents by nearly 25 points per game. But, Abdul-Hakim has been sidelined for the past five games with a broken foot, an injury that may keep him out a few more games, Reinert said.

Points haven’t been a problem for the seventh-ranked CSI women (8-1), either. The Eagles hit 100 last weekend in their final non-conference matchup, a 60-point rout of Treasure Valley CC, and are outscoring opponents by 29 on average.

While the men’s team has benefitted from exceptional shooting – 49% from field and 37% from 3-point range – the women’s team has relied on its defense to create scoring changes. CSI is averaging 12.9 steals and scoring 19.6 points per game off turnovers.

“That’s been our identity,” said Randy Rogers, the Eagles’ head coach of 20-plus seasons, including a 30-3 campaign a year ago. “We haven’t really shot the ball well all year, especially from the 3-point line, and so for us to get wins right now, it has to come off the defensive end. That’s a focus for us every day, our defense.”

Maybe it’s not surprising, then, that a defensive-minded freshman has emerged as an offensive force for CSI. In her first season in Twin Falls, Kaylee Headrick is leading the Eagles in scoring (19.6), rebounding (9.4) and steals (20).

Headrick immediately announced her presence, recording double-doubles in each of her first three games, and she tallied a career-high 19 points on Nov. 25 against Wenatchee Valley CC of Washington.

“We expected to get defense out of her,” Rogers said, touting the freshman’s length and active style of play. “The offense has just been a bonus. She’s going to the rim, getting it in transition, beating people off the dribble. That’s how she’s been getting her points.”

Alyssa Christensen, a sophomore from New Plymouth, is chipping in 10.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Eagles, whose only blemish is a Nov. 13 loss against No. 9 Eastern Florida State College.

The conference opener figures to be another good test: USU Eastern (6-3) is an especially strong perimeter-shooting team that will force CSI to defend away from the basket, Rogers said.

“We have to cover the 3-point line,” he told the Times-News. “If we’re gonna get it beat, it needs to be on contested shots at the basket. It can’t be on open 3s.”

Sophomore guard Kennedy Eskelson said CSI will be “ready to play,” especially against a team she expects will be in the SWAC championship chase.

“This is going to show us how we are doing, what we need to improve,” Eskelson said. “It’s going to be good competition.”

The USU Eastern men, meanwhile, are 8-2 and boast the most returning players of any team in the conference.

“They’re experienced, and they’re good,” said Reinert, adding that CSI’s chances at victory hinge on limiting turnovers and creating good shot opportunities against USU Eastern’s troublesome matchup-zone defense.

Following Saturday’s games, CSI won’t play again at home until the new year, a Jan. 5 doubleheader against SWAC rival Snow College of Utah.