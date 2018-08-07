For the third installment of Vandals football fall camp, the troupe finally strapped up their shells — and their enthusiasm was evident.
“I feel like it’s been forever,” Christian Elliss could be heard telling a teammate in the pre-practice cluster.
And though the majority of the Sprinturf field Monday evening rang with the racket of pads clapping against one another, there were four guys swagging in candy-red-apple tops and making much less of a commotion than the rest—until the individual portion of practice concluded and it was time for full-team drills, that is.
At this early phase, the UI quarterback competition is undeniably a two-man battle. Just two, Colton Richardson and Mason Petrino, have emerged somewhat as co-leaders on the offense. And each can bring something different to the table.
“They can both run each other’s plays, but certain things one guy does really well and that will be featured when he goes in,” quarterbacks coach Charley Molnar said. “Colton’s a bit taller. He can throw some quick throws that maybe he can dial a little easier by virtue of his height.”
The 6-foot-5 Richardson — who started and impressed in the Vandals’ 24-10 takedown of a bowl champion Georgia State team last season — has painted himself as someone who can excel on two-step dropbacks and tight spirals into contested areas.
Those were quite possibly his most eyebrow-raising moments of the full-team sessions — those times when either David Ungerer, Jeff Cotton or Cutrell Haywood inched just far enough from their defenders, giving Richardson a teensy window. Those minuscule separations generally resulted in gains of 5-8 yards.
But Richardson said he’s not entirely satisfied with some of those decisions.
“These last couple practices I kind of made a few too many risky throws that I shouldn’t have, but I just gotta get back to doing the basics and knowing what throw I can make and what I can’t,” he said.
Richardson also confessed he needs to improve at checking out of calls when the defense is wary. He said those sacks he suffered too many times at the hands of New Mexico State and GSU defenders still linger in his mind, so sensing those pressure situations might just be the top objective on his metaphorical check list.
And Mason Petrino — who pioneered a few dandy sets with quick, rollout throws featuring more of a tight-spinning, quick-to-arrive ball than seen last season — said he’s put on about 20 pounds over the offseason. Plus, he’s hardy again after suffering a shoulder injury against the Aggies.
“Healthwise, yes, I’m 100 percent,” Petrino said. “I feel a lot stronger. Freshman year, I just felt more put together than last year because of my shoulder, but now I feel put together and stronger.”
He said he’s also made mental progressions like checking out when faced with blitzes, switching protection schemes and controlling an overall feel for the offense.
That last bit came a little easier for the former wide receiver.
“I think playing receiver last year really helped me, knowing how receivers like to run routes, where to settle ‘em down,” he said.
He did appear leery on several broken plays as well. In one instance, no receivers gained detachment from the secondary, so Petrino eluded the pressure, flipped around and cut back the other way for 15 yards until he was tagged down.
A few sets later, Petrino reverted to the same strategy when a play broke down. He scampered around, changed direction, but then noticed Isaiah Saunders all alone 25 yards down the sideline to his left. While running toward the line of scrimmage, Petrino flung a ball right into Saunders’ lap — a touchdown play in real time.
“He’s faster than me,” Richardson admitted. “I’m going to try to stay in the pocket more and we’re gonna have him roll out and if he can use his feet he’s gonna use his feet. That’s just what it is.”
But according to Molnar, it’s just way too early to tell who’ll predominantly lead the offense. Both have made near-parallel mistakes, but both have also developed considerably.
Until they can regularly sustain a high-level of play for two and a half hours, which Molnar admitted hasn’t been done yet, it’s just a game of fine tuning.
And also, neither has even come close to breaking through as the go-to, which is fine by them.
“We just gotta help each other out and the best guy’s gonna win the job and if not, we’ll split reps. But at the end we’ll make each other better,” Petrino said.
NOTES
Richardson and Petrino missed on a few throws either low or too far in front. But both seem to have made considerable strides as far as precision goes. No balls were picked off.
Paul Petrino has stressed ball security on offense, and the defense has also adjusted. Even though full-team drills weren’t played to the ground, defensive backs Dorian Clark and Jalen Hoover looked notably hungry for turnovers, often ripping at the arms of every ball-carrier who came their way.
Freshman tight end Connor Whitney navigated his way through the defensive box a few times and nabbed several balls. Whitney, who Richardson termed as a “mini-Kaden,” could see time at linebacker in relief of Elliss, who will likely expand his offensive repetitions.
Offensive lineman Brian Robinson was commended after a few pass-blocking drills for exceptional effort and his ability at pushing defensive linemen out of the quarterbacks’ vicinities. Freshman Matthew Faupusa saw time at guard with the first-team offense, Sean Tulette spent most of his time at center and Conner Vrba joined him at guard.
Aaron Pue earned reps at the strong side linebacker spot. Generally, he played alongside Christian Elliss at Mike, Kaden Elliss at the Buck and Ty Graham on the other side. East Mississippi CC transfer Aaron Boatright—a lean, 6-5 player had a pass breakup and took reps with first-team defense at end.
Freshmen quarterbacks Dane Kaiser and Nikhil Nayar each lobbed impressive deep balls during position drills. Both were placed right in the moving carriages of streaking receivers down the sideline.
QUOTABLE
Mason Petrino on his play style:
“That’s part of my game — definitely on the rollouts, nakeds, bootlegs, sprint outs — but I’m very comfortable in the pocket. My senior year of high school, I had a hurt ankle and I just stayed in the pocket. But definitely moving, helping the offensive line it’s hard for defensive linemen to run east and west so we’re definitely gonna move a lot this year and stay in the pocket also.”
Colton Richardson on the pace of the offense changing depending on quarterbacks:
“When (Mason and I are) in meetings, me and him are right on the same page. So switching reps, the pace doesn’t really change unless Coach P wants it to change We have a couple plays, that are like, ‘this is what Mason’s gonna run, this is what I’m gonna run,’ but most of all we’re just trying to get all of us to run the same thing. So when it comes, we’ve gotta gameplan for Fresno State, so if one of us gets hurt we can go in and still run the game plan.”
Mason Petrino on his added weight over the offseason:
“Can’t see it, can you? It’s all right here (slaps rear). It’s been 20 pounds of muscle but if anyone has fat to spare I’ll take that too.”
