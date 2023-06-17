Raegan Steed didn’t win a national championship. She settled for the next best thing: A short-go victory at the College National Finals Rodeo.

The College of Southern Idaho breakaway roper capped a superb week at the Ford Wyoming Center in the heart of the aptly-named Cowboy State on Saturday night, stopping the clock in 2.6 seconds to win the round and vault four places in the standings to finish fourth in the nation.

“That’s pretty dang sweet!” Steed told the Times-News during a phone interview from Casper, Wyoming. “I’ve qualified for high school finals. Qualified here last year. But I’ve never had a national finals go so well, I hadn’t made it back for a short go. So, I’m happy. I’m feeling really good.”

Sage Allen, who split fifth in the first go of bareback riding and won the second round, turned in another top-10 finish for the Golden Eagles. He added 73.5 points in the short go to end up seventh in the country with 306.5 on four.

A year ago, Allen won the championship buckle in the event at the Idaho high school finals.

“Sage did great,” CSI head coach Steve Birnie told the Times-News in a text message. “He just needed better horses on his last two. He’ll be that much better next year.”

One Idaho contestant did leave Casper with a national championship. Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings, who dazzled as a pro rookie last year, winning four rounds of bull riding at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo to finish third in the world standings, won the collegiate title for the second time in three years.

Hutchings, the 2021 winner, built an insurmountable lead heading into the short go, riding for 67, 85 and 84 points, enough for second place in the first two rounds and a win in the third go. It didn’t matter that he got dumped to the dirt on Saturday night before the eight-second buzzer.

After opening with two runs totaling 5.1 seconds, Steed had a chance to put herself into title contention with a clean third go. Instead, Steed described what happened as a “horse malfunction … something he never did before,” as her horse appeared to spook after she nodded her head in the box.

She skillfully recovered and rallied to catch in 5.6 seconds – but worried that she may have missed her chance for the short go.

“I felt just very lucky and fortunate to get into the short go,” Steed said. “All I wanted to do was rope one more after that.”

Of her final try, Steed added, “The run was good. I had nothing to lose. I just wanted to get out good and throw a good loop, and I did.”

Steed plans to compete professionally this summer, with a goal of making the PRCA Wilderness Circuit Finals. Come fall, Steed will be back to seek her third straight Rocky Mountain Region title in breakaway roping — just not in the black and gold vest of CSI. She’s moving on to Idaho State University to finish her college education.