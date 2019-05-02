TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Men’s Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay will be leaving CSI to become the associate head coach at Idaho State University.
“It was a really tough decision. CSI is a tough place to leave,” said Phay. “But CSI is somewhere you never really leave, it’s a place that’s always with you.”
In five seasons at CSI, Phay finished with a 136-33 record, including a second-place finish at the NJCAA Tournament last year, two ninth-place finishes and two Region 18 Championships. He coached four All Americans and helped 34 players move on tot he next level.
“He has been a great colleague and coach here at CSI, and he will be missed,” said CSI President Jeff Fox. “I am grateful to have worked with Jared, and we wish Jared, Tammy and their family all the best in this next chapter.”
Athletic Director Joel Bate added, “Jared was able to carry on the CSI traditions of winning and moving players on to higher level programs while he was here. He kept the bar held high in terms of his expectations of play and academics with our student athletes. We want to wish him well in his new position at Idaho State.”
Phay will assist new ISU Head Coach Ryan Looney in improving a Bengals program that finished 11-19 this past season.
“I really want to thank President Fox and Joel Bate, and the community members that have made this a special place,” said Phay. “I’m excited for this new chapter and am grateful to Coach Looney and Idaho State for this opportunity.”
The CSI Men’s Basketball team finished the season 24-8, narrowly missing out on a bid to the NJCAA National Tournament.
