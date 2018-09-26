MOSCOW — At Idaho football coach Paul Petrino’s Tuesday news conference, the sixth-year skipper noted one manner of his team’s performance in its 44-21 loss to UC Davis in need of sharpening: effort.
In that respect, the lack of endeavoring was exhibited perhaps most clearly on the Vandals’ defense, where missed tackles were a regularity, allowing a considerably pass-heavy bunch to rush for a season-high 256 yards.
“I don’t remember too many games that I’ve been here that we’ve had that poor of effort,” Petrino said. “If you don’t have great effort, if you’re not flying to the ball, then you’re not gonna tackle very well.”
And to mike linebacker Christian Elliss, that notion rang true all around. The sophomore said he didn’t feel he and some teammates were putting forth the “fire” they’ve been coached to. After a brain-rattling Ed Hall hit on a Davis back, for example, not many met Hall at the line of scrimmage to offer a helmet-slap of support.
“We’re applying that to practice this week,” he said. “We’ve met with the leaders of the defense and we’ve gotten that figured out.”
Better early in the year than late, he said. Elliss, who remembers missing three tackles, has had to take on a new role as the defensive director—the guy who checks the opponents’ offensive schemes and lines up the big men up front. It’s caused him to overthink a little, instead of playing without “anxiety.”
“I’ve been so focused on helping out my teammates, just trying to get the front set, worrying about coverage it’s like a checklist,” said Elliss, who wore an “I don’t get tired” shirt to the conference as a mental reminder. “When I get out there this (week), I’m gonna be ready to play—be ready to be all gas and no brake.”
That’s a good memento, considering the Aggies did almost all of their damage with a quick-tempo offense the Vandals seemed to be unprepared for. Petrino shouldered the blame for that—the calls sometimes came too late and players weren’t always able to get into the correct formations.
“You always gotta point the finger at yourself first; we just didn’t do a good enough job all the way around,” Petrino said. “When it comes to their effort, that’s on them, when it comes to everything else, it starts with on me.”
Effort and getting gassed were probably the primary fault of the defensive line on Saturday too, when it logged just one sack (Ben Taliulu/Kaden Elliss) and didn’t get enough pressure to ever substantially rattle Davis quarterback Jake Maier. The unit’s coach, Luther Elliss, said his group needs to be more aggressive and respond when punched in the mouth.
He offered them a helpful analogy.
“Back in the day, they talked about, ‘A four-minute mile, there’s no way you can run a four-minute mile, you’ll die,’ “ Elliss said. “Then as soon as one person does it, then I think 10 people did it within a month. ... When we give that kind of relentless effort, we talk about how it’s contagious.”
QB QUESTIONS
Petrino said co-quarterback Colton Richardson’s right wrist, which was injured in the second quarter on Saturday, isn’t broken, just sprained.
He said Richardson is day-to-day currently, but also said he thinks Richardson will be “ready to go” by the end of the week.
GETTING A PUSH AND GETTING PUSHED
UI was a notably good run-blocking team last season, but notably suspect in the pass—that was intelligible on Saturday.
Isaiah Saunders rushed for 102 yards—“we were getting a good push all day,” he said—but Mason Petrino too often was met with pressure, forcing him to scramble outside the pocket and ultimately toss it out of bounds. Offensive coordinator/line coach Kris Cinkovich said “I expect this to be a good line,” but was irked by the constant (and usually crushing) hits Petrino was taking.
SHORT-YARDAGE SLOGGING
UI went 4-for-9 on third-and-shorts and fourth-and-shorts, a mark Cinkovich said is “not gonna get it done” but is “fixable.”
The Vandals actually managed some considerable drives, but fizzled out due to short-yardage stumbles, penalties or curable turnover issues. Richardson was sacked for a loss of 14 on fourth down when UI was at Davis’ 22, a tipped ball became an interception in the red zone, a ball was fumbled at the 1 and an illegal man downfield flag was thrown at the 4.
“Our critical-zone play and short-yardage play was poor,” Cinkovich said, but “we could move the ball between the 20s.”
EARN FROM EFFORT
Petrino said personnel changes could be expected “across the board.” He hopes that’s not the case, but almost every spot is open right now.
Playing time this Saturday against Portland State will be based on the effort put forth throughout the week—coaches will watch film of practice and grade each rep.
NOTES: UI has allowed three blocked kicks in 2018, more than all but four FCS teams. The latest, a goal-line punt, was “really a bad deal,” said Petrino. Connor Airey was the lone Davis rusher, and he wasn’t picked up, resulting in an easy Davis touchdown. ... Cinkovich said the offensive line combination of Irving Schuster (QT), Logan Floyd (ST), Conner Vrba (QG), Noah Johnson (SG) and Sean Tulette (C) has been the primary group. “Irving played better than he’s played here in some time—frankly since he’s been here,” he said. But, Cinkovich warned, the O-line mix will still be based on performance in practice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.