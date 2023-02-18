Crown the College of Southern Idaho women’s basketball team: The Golden Eagles are regular-season champions of the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Behind super all-around efforts from Tylie Jones and Kaylee Headrick, No. 4 CSI clinched the conference title on Saturday with its 14th straight win, a 90-65 triumph over the College of Southern Nevada on Idaho Central Court in Twin Falls.

The No. 1 Golden Eagles got a scare in the men’s game before rallying from a second-half deficit to beat the Coyotes 79-63 in their first outing since clinching the Scenic West title earlier in the week with a win at Snow College.

CSI (28-0 overall, 16-0 SWAC) scored 34 of the game’s final 44 points to remain the only undefeated NJCAA team in the country — men or women.

In the women’s game, Jones (10 points, 11 rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocked shots) and Headrick (11 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and three blocks) did a little bit of everything for the Golden Eagles.

Kali Haizlip led the scoring attack with 17 points, and Alyssa Christensen also hit double figures with 10 points for CSI (26-2, 15-1).

CSN fell to 10-16, 6-11.

Isaiah Moses scored 21 points to lead four Golden Eagles in double digits in the men’s game. Rob Whaley added 14 points and nine rebounds, Joel Armotrading chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds and Ga’Khari LaCount had 11 points.

The Coyotes slipped to 14-15, 8-9.

CSI plays at Colorado Northwestern Community College on Wednesday before finishing the regular season at home against Salt Lake Community College on Feb. 25.

By winning the regular-season titles, the Golden Eagles will host the Region 18 tournaments. The four-team men’s tourney will be March 2-3, with the women’s tourney a week later on March 9-10.

A little walk off home run content to start off your weekend 🥎💪 pic.twitter.com/T8NZAL6NxJ — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) February 18, 2023

Softball: No. 10 CSI goes 2-3 at Texas tourney

Gracie Tentinger hit a walkoff two-run homer on Saturday to lift No. 10 CSI over No. 2 McLennan Community College to finish a three-day tournament in Texas.

The Golden Eagles (10-5) beat McLennan twice but lost their other three games. A sixth scheduled game was cancelled.

Tentinger had six hits and drove in three runs in the five games. In CSI’s first matchup against the Highlanders, Kenzee Hale homered and Markessa Jensen pitched 6 2/3 solid innings in a 4-2 victory on Friday.

The Golden Eagles open Scenic West Athletic Conference play on March 3-4 at home against Snow College of Utah.

