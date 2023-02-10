TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team has suffered a loss.

Not a game. A player.

Sophomore forward Hasan Abdul-Hakim, a regular starter for the top-ranked and undefeated Golden Eagles, missed his second straight game on Thursday night with a high ankle sprain. He will see doctors again Monday to establish a timeline for his recovery.

“We need him,” CSI head coach Jeff Reinert told the Times-News on Friday. “We’re an elite team with him. We’re a really good team without him.”

Abdul-Hakim was injured during the Golden Eagles’ Jan. 28 victory at No. 5 Salt Lake Community College, a game in which he scored 17 points and was rewarded with Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week honors.

For the season, Abdul-Hakim is averaging 12 points on 56% shooting from the field, along with 4.7 rebounds per game and 34 steals, second on the team.

Britton Berrett, a freshman from Rigby, got the start in Abdul-Hakim’s place on Thursday night and finished with five points and five rebounds in CSI’s 87-70 win over Utah State University Eastern on Idaho Central Court. Abdul-Hakim, wearing a medical boot, watched from the bench.

Reinert said Abdul-Hakim is “optimistic,” and so are doctors, that he won’t miss much time.

“The kid heals fast,” Reinert said.

This is the second time Abdul-Hakim has been sidelined by injury this season. He missed the Golden Eagles’ final five non-conference games after breaking his other foot in mid-November.

CSI (26-0) is off this weekend. The Golden Eagles visit Snow College in Utah for the second time this month on Wednesday night, then return home to play the College of Southern Nevada on Feb. 18.