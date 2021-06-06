NNU baseball looks for first national title; C of I softball wraps up historic season

Trailing Western Oregon by three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning in the West Regional last Friday in Nampa, it looked like NNU’s historic run was about to come to an end. But the Nighthawks weren’t ready to call it quits.

John Gonzalez’s team-leading 17th home run of the season was a three-run shot that tied the game, and former Centennial High standout Alex Salsman sent a two-run shot over the right-field fence to seal the 7-5 come-from-behind victory.

“We’ve been going at it since October, and me and the fellow seniors realize this is it. We’re never going to get this opportunity again,” Gonzalez said after the game. “Not that many people get this opportunity, and we not only want to cherish it, but we want to take advantage of it.”

NNU went on to beat Western Oregon 12-6 in Game 5 of the West Regional series to earn the final spot in the championship bracket.

Gonzalez is one of three Nighthawks with more than 10 home runs this season. Kerry — a native of England, who transferred to NNU after Boise State’s program was cut last summer — is second on the team with 11, and Shawn Grandmont has racked up 10 homers and a team-high 58 RBIs.