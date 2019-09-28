Cross country
The College of Southern Idaho cross country teams had solid days at the St. Martin's Invitational in Lacey, Washington on Saturday. The men placed first while the women placed third.
Abdi Maqtal led the way for the men, placing second with a time of 25:52.94. Siyad Matan followed him with an eighth-place finish while Ashton-Jonathon Siwek was 10th.
Erica Kent took fourth place on the women's side, clocking in at 18:14.94, and Madison Flippence was sixth.
Boys soccer
Sun Valley Community School 4, Filer 0: Ridley Lindstrom had a hat trick for the Cutthroats, and Fletcher Stumph added another goal. Community school is 9-1-1 on the year and 9-0 in conference play.
Girls soccer
Sun Valley Community School 9, Filer 1: Tatum Minor and Christine Estep each scored two goals, and Crosby Boe, Fallon Hanna, Chloe Tanous, Marit Kaiser and Charlotte Davis-Jeffers each added a goal. Estep, Tatum Minor, Gretel Huss and Maddy Dunn all had assists as the Cutthroats moved to 9-0-2 overall and 9-0 min league play.
