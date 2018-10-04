When the media and coaches polls for Big Sky football were released in July, the seeds for rebuttal must have been planted within Idaho State’s program.
Look at the Bengals now, and what surfaces is not one of the then-predicted bottom four teams in the conference. No, just a peek at ISU’s numbers and notables reveals that — with a fresh culture apparently employed by second-year coach Rob Phenicie — the big cats near the Utah border are dangerous; they’re one of the Big Sky’s best at the moment.
And they’re doing it with 34 Idahoans on the roster.
“I think they’re playing with a lot of confidence right now,” UI coach Paul Petrino said, “and I’m sure they’re gonna come out (Saturday at 3:35 p.m. MT in Pocatello) and play really well.”
The Bengals have reason to be self-assured; they’re on the outskirts of the top 25, coming off a defensive-dominant 25-21 win over No. 22 North Dakota, then an offensive outbreak in a 56-42 trumping of Northern Arizona. Their 3-1 start is their best since 2005.
This year’s Bengals are divergent from the lowly years of yore. They boast an exceedingly balanced offense (199 rushes, 119 passes), sit in the top four of the two main Big Sky statistical categories (total offense/defense) and vaunt four returning all-conference players and a barrage of experienced talent.
This isn’t a run-of-the-mill, “little brother” ISU troupe that UI fans were largely accustomed to during the Vandals’ former Big Sky tenure. This may be one of the Bengals’ best-ever teams.
“Anytime you have a quarterback who’s played that many games, and played that many years in a row, that gives you a chance to be really good,” said Petrino, in reference to Bengals senior QB Tanner Gueller, who’s been getting exhaustive reps since 2015 and is now ISU’s No. 4 leader in career yards passing.
He’s got a “physical, and a little nasty” offensive line to shield him, and two running backs — reigning Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week James Madison and Ty Flanagan — who have combined for nearly 800 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Petrino has made it clear he wants to stop their third-ranked ground game (240.5 per game) first. “That’ll probably be a huge factor in the game,” Petrino said — which team can rack up more yards scampering.
“Right now, James Madison’s playing probably as good as anybody,” Petrino said.
Gueller also has a blanket in his dissimilar group of receivers. They have a couple of rangy perimeter guys who stand at about 6-3 — one of them is Gueller’s brother, Mitch, who was a first-team All-Big Sky wideout last season as a sophomore and already has over 400 yards in 2018. Then there’s the 5-6, 170-pound Michael Dean, an all-conference slot receiver who UI corner Dorian Clark said runs a 10.7 100-meter dash (equivalent to about a 4.43 40 time).
“They just have such a unique group,” Clark said. “It’ll be new for me with this type of receiving core. ... It looks like they jell well together.”
There will be some familiarity for Clark on Saturday, though. Coeur d’Alene High graduate and former Vandals quarterback from 2015-16, Gunnar Amos, is ISU’s backup, and Clark said he won’t resist getting a word in with him.
“It’ll only make things right if I talk a little trash to him,” Clark jested.
As for the Bengals’ defense, the trend seems to be “takeaways.” ISU ranks second in turnover margin (plus six) — it’s forced and recovered five fumbles, picked six balls and scored twice off turnovers, all while only giving away five.
A lot of that production comes via the Bengals’ stalwart linebacking core, featuring a former Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week in Kody Graves, who averages 11 tackles per game.
Graves — as well as safety Adkin Aguirre — will be held out in the first half this Saturday due to targeting penalties, however
“They try to take away the easy completions,” Petrino said. “Their linebackers do a good job dropping, getting their eyes on the quarterback and getting interceptions. Then they’ve got some fumbles and come up with them. The turnover battle will be a huge factor for sure.”
ISU sometimes brings eight into coverage and plays a three-man front, forcing “you to be really accurate, pick little spots to throw it,” said Petrino. But sometimes they’ll switch to five in the trenches, and they’ve got the bulk to do it — five defensive linemen, from numbers 93 to 97, all check in at 300 pounds or more.
And that’s manifested in the conference’s No. 2 rush defense (141 yards per game) and 10 total sacks (tied for fifth).
The Bengals are seeking consecutive Big Sky Conference wins over UI — No. 24 ISU beat the No. 13 Vandals, 26-21, in 1995 for its last 2-0 conference start. It hasn’t bested the Vandals since, but it has a chance this Saturday, in the first Battle of the Domes since 2008.
It’s also a good sign for the Bengals that the “mini dome” — as many UI faithful have called Holt Arena — is looking at its first 12,000-seat sellout since 1984, according to Idaho State Journal reporter Madison Guernsey.
